After scoring 28 runs in their last three games, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans were held to just a single run in their 4-1 loss to Lake View Monday in the lower state championship series opener.
Despite the score, head coach Bradley Strickland remained positive.
“We swung the bats well tonight,” he said. “We just couldn’t find the timely hits when we needed to.”
The Trojans trailed 2-0 going into the fifth inning. After a solid outing on the mound from Landon Hill, the Trojans were able to get some momentum going with critical hits from Dalton Stroud and Jaquan Dixon. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, senior Grayson Carroll stepped to the plate and rocketed a ball to deep right field.
Stroud was able to cross the plate with ease from second. Dixon looked as if he was going to go for home, but he switched directions and tried to get back to third. Before he could, he was tagged out by the Gators' third baseman, ending the inning.
Still, the Trojans kept fighting.
With two Lake View runners on and one out, the Trojans had a great chance at an inning-ending double play. The Trojans' first baseman got the force out but could’ve caught the runner at second as he was stuck between second and third. A wild throw over the third baseman‘s head allowed the Gators to score a third run. The next batter brought home the fourth run of the evening for Lake View.
The key to Lake View’s win Monday was an incredible performance on the bump by Thomas Skipper. Skipper, who did not pitch in both of Lake View‘s losses to Green Sea Floyds earlier this season, tossed a complete game on 100 pitches, fanning 11 batters.
“Our kids needed to see something like that,” Strickland said. “Whether it ends now or we get to make a run, we need to see something like that.”
Strickland added that seeing a performance from a pitcher like Skipper makes the team better. Playing against a pitcher like that and getting some hits off of him is a positive that Strickland will take through the rest of this week.
“That was one of the better arms we’ve seen all year,” Strickland said. “He’s a good, quality pitcher. And I just feel that we had some at bats where we just struck the ball well and it was just a matter of finding a hole in the field.”
The Trojans' season comes down to Wednesday night when they travel to Lake View. Having their backs against the wall is something this team has been used to in the past two weeks.
Strickland feels confident that while the runs didn’t come Monday, “statistically“ the team will be alright Wednesday.
“We about got blanked tonight, so maybe we should put up some more Wednesday," he said. "Hopefully.”
First pitch will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lake View. Should the Trojans win, a winner-take-all Game 3 — which would decide a spot in the Class A state championship — would be played Friday.
