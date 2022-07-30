The Green Sea Floyds Trojans burned the midnight oil Friday into Saturday, holding a late-night practice and fine-tuning plays.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff in the spring so it’s just a refresher tonight,” said head coach Joey Price.
While the air was thick with humidity, the boys in black practiced under the lights at Luther Enzor Stadium.
The Trojans focused mainly on special teams in the after hours, making necessary adjustments ahead of what looks to be a difficult schedule in the fall.
This is the third year the Trojans have held the midnight practice, something senior quarterback Banks Lovett has come to enjoy.
“You get that good conditioning in and it gets you used to that fall weather,” Lovett said. “It gets us around that environment.”
Price said the Trojans will be looking to Lovett as their leader as the season unfolds.
“He’s a third-year starter at quarterback. You don’t get them every year,” Price said.
The Trojans will have a stacked backfield with senior Kaden Watson at the fullback and Kanye Sweatman at running back.
“It’s going to be great,” Lovett said. “Kaden came in for us last year when Colby (Thorndyke) went down and showed us what he can do. And Kanye can float. He’s got that speed that we need.”
That skill and experience is much needed to go into the 2022 season as the Trojans will go to battle against old rivals and new foes.
Green Sea Floyds region was realigned ahead of the 2022 season and features Lamar and Latta as region opponents. The Trojans will still face-off with the familiar teams of Lake View and Hannah-Pamplico but will also take on former region foe Johnsonville.
“It’s going to be a tough schedule but we’ll be ready for it,” Lovett said. “We’ve been working hard in the weight room, just building a great team culture. We’re all one big family at this point.”
The Trojans non-region schedule features a battle with Carvers Bay and renewing local rivalries in Loris and Aynor.
Green Sea Floyds is looking to build off last season which saw them return to the playoffs after a year hiatus. The Trojans went 8-3, finishing second in region play. The Trojans ultimately saw their season come to an end in the second round against Baptist Hill.
One of the teams most frustrating losses came in the regular season in the game with Lake View. The Trojans fell 36-14, ultimately losing the region. Green Sea kept pace with the Wild Gators but a few mental mistakes caused the game to get out of hand and in favor of Lake View.
It is games that like that Lovett sees as a lesson in building the team’s mental toughness for this season.
“We got to stay strong. We can’t beat ourselves down,” Lovett said. “When stuff goes down, we got to hold each other up, keep each other responsible and accountable and still have that winner’s mentality.”
It’s with that mindset banks believes the Trojans will make a deep run in the Class 1A playoffs.
“We should go and make the championship and win it this year,” Lovett said.
The Trojans will resume practice Monday morning and will be practicing in full gear on Wednesday. Green Sea Floyds opens the 2022 season with a trip to Loris on Friday, Aug. 19.
