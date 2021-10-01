Green Sea Floyds senior Colby Thorndyke enjoyed a monster night Friday as the Trojans rushed their way to a 32-20 win over Johnsonville.
“Tonight was a great win,” head coach Joey Price said. “A great team win. Our kids kept fighting. They didn’t quit.”
After Johnsonville failed to convert a fourth down outside the red zone, the Trojans marched down the field and scored a touchdown from a yard out thanks to Thorndyke.
It would be one of his five total touchdowns on the night.
“He pays attention in practice,” Price said.
Thorndyke got his second touchdown courtesy of a pick-six that put the Trojans up 12-0 with just over 10 and a half minutes to go in the first half.
The senior tacked on his third of the night midway through the second quarter and the Trojans held on to an 18-0 lead going into the half.
After Johnsonville got on the board midway through the third quarter, the Trojans responded with Thorndyke's fourth TD.
But that’s when things got interesting.
The Flashes cut the lead to 10 less than 90 seconds later and entered the fourth quarter with a major confidence boost. The Flashes then forced a turnover on downs and capitalized with less than 5 minutes to go in the game to make it 24-20.
Thorndyke dashed any hopes of a Johnsonville comeback less than a minute later with a 40-yard touchdown run to make it 32-20, ultimately sealing the win. He finished the night with 215 yards on 24 carries.
While a win is a win, Price said there were several offsides calls that have to get cleaned up.
“We got a young d-line,” Price said. “We got a freshman at outside linebacker. Those kids are very intense about doing it the right way, but a quarterback gives a big clap and they jump. We don’t like it and we fuss at ‘em, but we love ‘em and we’re going to get back to work with ‘em.”
Green Sea Floyds is now 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in region play. That region record is key.
“It’s huge in the region,” Price said. “I tell it to our kids all the time — make it to that five-game season called the playoffs. Everybody goes back to even on that day.”
The Trojans now look to next Friday when they host Timmonsville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
