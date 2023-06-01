Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Brady Duval has angst when he plays golf against one particular player.
It happens to be his father.
He recounts beating him all of twice, including one breakthrough round last week.
Even when he shoots 3- or 4-under on the front nine and has a lead of a few strokes, his father usually finds a way to edge him at the end.
“I won’t play as good on the back . . . and we’re all square through 13 or 14 holes and he’ll just birdie the rest, and I’m just like, ‘Alright, whatever,’ ” Brady Duval said. “He’s in my head so bad. If he says one thing to me when we’re close, it’s over.”
His struggles against his dad are understandable, considering David Duval is a former No. 1 golfer in the world.
Brady Duval hasn’t had nearly the same trouble beating other golfers, with significant wins and a number of other high finishes in noteworthy junior events over the past year.
He’ll be looking to add to his accumulating accolades in Conway beginning this fall, as the recent high school graduate has signed to play at Coastal Carolina University for head coach Jacob Wilner.
“This was actually very last minute. The coach called me and I liked what I heard. He was talking about rebuilding the program with me and two other freshmen,” Duval said. “I couldn’t have been happier and more excited to go out and visit. As soon as I got there I knew it was the place for me.
“I love Myrtle Beach. I love the weather in South Carolina. I love the campus. I like the team, I like the coaches, and after one day and without even seeing the golf courses I knew it was a perfect fit for me. Then once I saw a couple of the golf courses and the facilities and what they’re going to do to the facilities, it was final.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.