Loris was barely able to field a 15-and-under softball team.
That didn't stop the Lions from winning the state championship.
The Lions swept to the state championship, winning all three tournament games, despite having only nine players.
“We couldn't substitute, no extra runners or anything,” said Lions coach Cassady Buffkin. “The girls are absolutely hysterical about it. They loved it.”
There's more.
One of the Lions fell ill but was able to start the first game. However, she had to come out, leaving Loris with eight players.
“We thought we were going to have to forfeit the first game,” Buffkin said. “She wanted to play and she went in so we wouldn't have to forfeit. But she was so weak she had to come out. The rule is we had to start with nine. We didn’t have to finish with nine. ... We had two in the outfield and we beat them 11-1.”
Zoey Scarce started in the circle, striking out seven in four innings.
Winning while playing shorthanded might be hard to top.
But the Lions may have found a way to do just that - scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second game to force extra innings and then pulling out a dramatic 12-10 win.
Michelle Gough got the win with two innings of relief, striking out three.
Loris closed out the tournament by running away from Myrtle Beach 17-5. The Lions made several solid defensive plays, including one in which first baseman McKinley Godwin caught a line drive and tagged the runner coming back to first to end the game.
Scarce was the winning pitcher. She stuck out three in four innings.
The Lions had to play with nine all the way through all-stars and the state tournament.
“Loris hadn't had a 15U ball team for a while because of school ball and stuff,” Buffkin said. “They were tickled to be playing this year. I had a great season with them. I was blessed to be their coach.”
The Lions got solid hitting throughout the state tournament.
Leading the way was Dally Buffkin with a .777 batting average. Scarce had a huge tournament at the plate as well, batting .750. Natalie Key hit .600 while Godwin had a .516 batting average.
“These girls are amazing and have played an awesome season,” coach Buffkin said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. ... It was an honor to coach each and every one of them. I am very proud.”
