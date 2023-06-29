Loris won the 15U softball state championship. Pictured in the front row (from left) are McKinley Godwin, Dally Buffkin, Natalie Key and Michelle Gough. In the back row (from left) are Chloe Sessions, River Graham, Zoe Scarce, Lele Locklear and Maggie Henry. Coaches (from left) are assistant coach Eric Graham, assistant coach Cameron Buffkin and head coach Cassady Buffkin.