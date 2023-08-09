Horry County schools will begin action this Friday night on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, as the 2023 Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic ushers in the new season for area programs.

All nine county schools will play on Friday in the final tune-up before Week 0 officially kicks off the regular season.

Here is a look at the five scrimmages set for Friday night and what to expect from area teams.

Green Sea Floyds vs. Myrtle Beach

This is Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin’s official “welcome to the area” as a head coach. The long-time Trojans assistant has been waiting for an opportunity to lead, and now he gets it. He returns to his alma mater on Friday to coach under the lights in Conway. Doing it against Myrtle Beach will be no small task.

Is Myrtle Beach set for a 2023 surprise run? There are those who believe it’s possible, and for good reason. Watch out for who Mickey Wilson throws out at the quarterback position. By all accounts, it looks like it’s going to be junior Gibson Goodroe, who didn’t even play football last year. He’s looked solid over the summer and could be the piece the Seahawks need to make noise in Class 4A.

Aynor vs. Socastee

Many in Aynor expect this to be the “year of Cole Johnson.” The tailback will likely get well into the double-digit category in carries in every game he plays this year and probably see a steady dose of touches early and often. Friday, fans will see how he looks against the Socastee defense.

Rocco Wojcik is back for the Braves at the quarterback position and is set to lead this Socastee offense. It’ll be a treat to see what this offense looks like as it battles Aynor’s defense, a squad that is placing a newly focused emphasis on rushing the passer. We’ll watch for what role Quadir Scott plays as well — he stepped in last year when Wojcik went down due to injury at QB.

Conway vs. Waccamaw

Welcome to your senior year, Devin Grainger. The starting Conway quarterback has plenty of eyes on him in 2023, and those looks will start on Friday night at CCU. Grainger is one of the area’s best athletes and he’ll get a chance to begin to step into his potential breakout senior campaign on Friday in the scrimmage against Waccamaw. Also of note — the Classic will be the first time head coach Josh Pierce is introduced to local fans in an official on-field setting.