Horry County schools will begin action this Friday night on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, as the 2023 Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic ushers in the new season for area programs.
All nine county schools will play on Friday in the final tune-up before Week 0 officially kicks off the regular season.
Here is a look at the five scrimmages set for Friday night and what to expect from area teams.
Green Sea Floyds vs. Myrtle Beach
This is Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin’s official “welcome to the area” as a head coach. The long-time Trojans assistant has been waiting for an opportunity to lead, and now he gets it. He returns to his alma mater on Friday to coach under the lights in Conway. Doing it against Myrtle Beach will be no small task.
Is Myrtle Beach set for a 2023 surprise run? There are those who believe it’s possible, and for good reason. Watch out for who Mickey Wilson throws out at the quarterback position. By all accounts, it looks like it’s going to be junior Gibson Goodroe, who didn’t even play football last year. He’s looked solid over the summer and could be the piece the Seahawks need to make noise in Class 4A.
Aynor vs. Socastee
Many in Aynor expect this to be the “year of Cole Johnson.” The tailback will likely get well into the double-digit category in carries in every game he plays this year and probably see a steady dose of touches early and often. Friday, fans will see how he looks against the Socastee defense.
Rocco Wojcik is back for the Braves at the quarterback position and is set to lead this Socastee offense. It’ll be a treat to see what this offense looks like as it battles Aynor’s defense, a squad that is placing a newly focused emphasis on rushing the passer. We’ll watch for what role Quadir Scott plays as well — he stepped in last year when Wojcik went down due to injury at QB.
Conway vs. Waccamaw
Welcome to your senior year, Devin Grainger. The starting Conway quarterback has plenty of eyes on him in 2023, and those looks will start on Friday night at CCU. Grainger is one of the area’s best athletes and he’ll get a chance to begin to step into his potential breakout senior campaign on Friday in the scrimmage against Waccamaw. Also of note — the Classic will be the first time head coach Josh Pierce is introduced to local fans in an official on-field setting.
The last couple of years have been difficult ones for Amondre Johnson’s Waccamaw squad — the team will look to roll into 2023 with an encouraging performance against Conway on Friday evening. Those in the stands will see what the Warriors offense is starting to look like, and there might not be anyone who is watching closer than Tommy Norwood. The St. James head coach will host Waccamaw next week to begin the regular season.
Carolina Forest vs. Loris
Many heading into Friday night’s action will be asking one question — what should we expect from Carolina Forest this season? It’s a fair one, too. Marc Morris’ team was the only Horry County school to make it to the third round of the playoffs last year. Will it be able to do it again this year, led by quarterback Ethan Hamilton and tailback Kalil Johnson? Both will be key names to track on Friday against a fierce Loris defense.
Loris could be “that team” this season. The defense is stout, there are electric playmakers on offense, and head coach Greg Mance has been full of optimism as he’s watched his team this summer. One name to watch on Friday — running back Tray Knox. He’s poised to have a breakout season and is certainly a candidate for area offensive player of the year.
St. James vs. North Myrtle Beach
It might not be wise to sleep on this St. James offense in 2023. Fans will get to see it in action against the Chiefs on Friday. Led by quarterback Connor Schwalm, the unit will get a chance to show off. Schwalm is partnered with friend and big-threat receiver Jace Stropshire this year in the passing game — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them connect a couple of times on Friday to begin their year.
Greg Hill’s North Myrtle Beach team is still young, but it brings plenty more experience into this year than last. You still won’t see too many seniors hitting the field for the Chiefs, but the young defense is believed to be much improved from last season. Keep an eye on QB Landon Cloninger and how much the Chiefs work in the passing game on Friday night. They hope his leadership can anchor an otherwise still-in-progress offensive attack.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at CCU's Brooks Stadium.
