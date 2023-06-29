Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.

The onset of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions on many activities led to a national spike in interest in golf, which was never banned by either governor in the Carolinas.

As more time passes since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s looking more and more like the resurgence is sustainable and not just a short-term anomaly, particularly in the Myrtle Beach market.

Rounds played during the all-important spring golf season consisting of the months of March, April and May increased for the third consecutive year in 2023 on the 64 public courses that are members of the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market.

A few area courses are not members of GTS, and those rounds are not included.

Rounds increased 3.2% in the three months this year compared to 2022 after increasing 11.6% last year vs. 2021, according to GTS and Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association statistics based on rounds booked on the market’s tee time network.

Rounds are also up 8% for the year through May compared to 2022, buoyed by a massive 63% increase in January, a month that enjoyed exceptional weather compared to January 2022 to bump its total rounds up to 146,700 and become a more significant month for the industry.

The average rounds per course over the first five months breaks down to nearly 20,000.

Revenue has increased 13% in the first five months of the year compared to 2022, from $58 million to $65.5 million, according to GTS statistics.

“This year for the first five months is as strong a golf season as Myrtle Beach has ever had,” said Tracy Conner, executive director of the MBAGCOA and GTS’ director of technology services. “We’ve played more rounds back in the 1990s because we had more courses, but per course it’s as strong as it’s ever been. It’s fantastic.”