Near the end of the first quarter, St. James had what it thought was a great chance to tie the game.
After a penalty and an eventual punt, things went south for the Sharks in a hurry.
Stratford scored three second-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 35-10 victory in a long-awaited field unveiling at St. James, which welcomed fans for the first time this season after delays in its artificial playing surface forced the team out of two previously scheduled home games.
After Friday, the Sharks might have been fine waiting a little longer.
“You wish you could say why things like this took place,” St. James coach Tommy Norwood said. “We just didn’t make any plays when we had a few opportunities. They made ‘em.
“We’ve played eight quarters, now, of not really good football.”
Norwood was referencing not only Friday’s loss to Stratford, but also last week’s to Ashley Ridge. Those two defeats to like-sized schools took some of the luster off the Sharks’ quality start to the year, but Norwood was quick to point out that the loss to Stratford felt entirely different than the one directly before it.
Certainly, this didn’t feel like the St. James team that had appeared to make some significant strides during the offseason.
The Sharks’ offense barely eclipsed 200 yards of total offense, and that didn’t happen until Stratford pulled many of its starters in the fourth quarter. The lone touchdown of the evening for Norwood’s squad was a 27-yard Kiondre’ Haynes scamper with 37 seconds remaining. Haynes, in fact, notched nearly a third of the team’s offense with five fourth-quarter carries.
Quarterback Connor Schwalm was picked off three times, twice off deflections, and starting running back Markey Faulkner struggled to get any sort of traction.
Much of that was because of the demoralizing hit the team took at the end of the first quarter and throughout the second.
In the closing moments of the opening period, St. James was driving when a would-be 15-yard Schwalm pass was wiped out by a holding penalty. Then, after the second quarter started, St. James was forced to punt. Daniel Deneen pinned Stratford on its own 3-yard line. Eight plays later, Tim Lloyd’s 17-yard touchdown run put Stratford into the end zone for the second time.
It wasn’t the last.
After St. James was forced to punt on its ensuing possession, the Knights’ got a 62-yard Lance Depass touchdown run. And then, after Stratford picked off Schwalm for the second time, quarterback Jalen Barry found a wide open Brett Marrs for a 17-yarder to give the Knights a four-touchdown lead going into halftime.
It was more than enough to give Stratford (1-4) its first win of the year.
“We’ve felt like we had the potential to be there and be there, but for some reason we weren’t making those plays we needed to. We did [against St. James],” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “It means the world for us. We’ve got some of that confidence back that we had in the preseason and lost over the last several weeks.”
On the flip side of that St. James has no choice but to figure out how to get some of its rhythm back after these last two weeks. The Sharks will head to Conway next week to open region play before returning home for another Region V-5A game against rival Socastee.
St. James likely needs to win at least one of those games to have a realistic shot at its first Class 5A playoff berth and first overall trip to the postseason since 2015.
That was the goal for this program from the get-go, and while Friday’s loss to Stratford won’t affect that goal, the trick now will be to learn from those last eight quarters.
“As a head coach, you’re trying to think of what you can do to make it better,” Norwood said. “You don’t want them to get discouraged because we’ve done some good things this year. You know in our region - we’re going to play Conway next week - we’ve just got to hope we hang in there and get better.”
