CHARLESTON | St. James pulled off an upset in the Lowcountry Friday night, defeating Philip Simmons 37-30 in double overtime to remain perfect on the year.
“They’d hit us in the mouth and we’d hit [them] in the mouth,” Sharks head coach Tommy Norwood said. “We just kept on swinging. It just so happened we had one more punch left than they did.”
Both teams found the end zone on their opening drives, but a missed extra point gave the Sharks a 7-6 advantage midway through the first quarter.
St. James took a 14-6 lead going into the second after junior quarterback Connor Schwalm connected with junior tight end Jace Leninger.
After forcing a punt on the ensuing drive, the Sharks would give the ball right back to the Iron Horses as a fumble put Philip Simmons in St. James territory. However, the Sharks' defense stood tall, forcing a field goal to make it 14-9 with less than five minutes to go in the first half.
“That kind of gave them some momentum,” Norwood said.
A sack and a delay of game call pushed the Sharks back to their own 18 on the ensuing drive. St. James ultimately had to punt and the Iron Horses capitalized, scoring a touchdown in the final 90 seconds of the first half to take a 16-14 lead.
Still, the Sharks would not relent.
Despite not getting anything going on offense early in the third quarter, the Sharks defense came up with two critical stops on fourth down to keep the Iron Horses from adding to their lead.
The defense’s hard work paid off as Schwalm found Leninger for a second time on the night to give the Sharks a 20-16 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.
“We kept on plugging,” Norwood said. “That’s the one thing I’ll say about our kids. They keep on fighting.”
The Iron Horses thought they had a lead going into the fourth thanks to a 90-yard touchdown run, but a holding call brought it back. However, needing eight yards on third down, the Iron Horses got 88 yards and a touchdown to retake the lead in the early stages of the fourth.
After being forced to punt on their next two drives, the Sharks looked to their defense to hold off the Iron Horses from adding to their lead. With 46 seconds left, Philip Simmons went for the home run ball but it was dropped in the end zone and the Sharks regained possession.
St. James needed a miracle. It came in the form of wide receiver Ben Sandt. After scrambling out of the pocket, Schwalm saw the junior wide receiver wide open, connecting for 45 yards and setting the Sharks up in field goal range with less than 10 seconds left.
“I seen that corner jumped the route in front of it and then I just see Ben waving his hand deep and I knew he was going to be down there,” Schwalm said.
The Sharks then needed another miracle.
Enter Daniel Deneen. The senior kicker tied the game at 23 apiece with three seconds remaining.
“Got a little under the kick, but I mean, it went through the uprights,” Deneen said. “I felt a lot of pressure but that didn’t get to me.”
The Sharks went on defense to start the first overtime. Philip Simmons scored on the second play, but the Sharks responded with Schwalm tip-toeing into the end zone to force another OT.
“Honestly, we didn’t feel that much pressure,” Schwalm said. “We knew we were going to score.”
With St. James on offense to start double overtime, the Sharks decided to go deep in the playbook. On third-and-16, Schwalm pitched the ball to Ja’Saan Faulkner, who found Sandt wide open in the end zone to give the Sharks a 37-30 lead.
Once again, the Sharks looked to their defense to keep the Iron Horses out of the end zone.
Needing one more stand, the Sharks lined up for fourth down at the four-yard line. The Iron Horses looked for a short pass but it fell incomplete, ending the game and sending the Sharks sidelines into pandemonium.
St. James will face Myrtle Beach next Friday. After a thrilling win over Philip Simmons, Schwalm is looking forward to taking this momentum into that game.
“It propels us for sure," the quarterback said. "Going into Myrtle Beach next week on 2-0 mentality, it’s definitely going to help us."
Kickoff between the Sharks and the Seahawks is set for 7:30 p.m.
