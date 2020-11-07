In a back and forth affair, St. James outlasted Loris Friday night on the road to win its third game of the season.
“It was a very hard-fought game,” St. James coach Tommy Norwood said, adding key plays down the stretch including interceptions helped the squad come away with the victory.
“Loris played extremely hard, and our kids did, too,” he said. “The bottom line, we just made a few more plays than they made.”
Both the Sharks (3-4) and Loris (2-3) came into the matchup having been eliminated from playoff contention.
That didn’t stop either team from competing, though.
“We just didn’t play well,” said Loris coach Greg Mance, who acknowledged multiple Lions being hurt and the squad relying on defensive players new to that side of the ball.
Still, he made no excuses.
“We didn't execute well enough to win,” Mance said, “and that's the name of the game.”
The first quarter saw both squads trade points. Shortly after a successful St. James punt, Loris tied the game with a punt of their own.
Throughout the night, the Sharks looked determined to run the ball.
And it worked.
It was evident on plays like Shark fullback Ayron Armstrong taking the ball into the endzone for the night’s first touchdown, minutes into the first quarter.
“That’s who we are,” Norwood said, also highlighting the four seniors starting on St. James’ offensive line.
“We're going to run the football.”
Loris answered by storming down the field, capping off a drive with a scramble from quarterback Brice Faircloth to help tie the game.
“I felt good offensively,” Mance said of the first half.
Both teams received their fair share of penalties during the match, including an intentional grounding call against Loris in the third period.
After St. James added another rushing touchdown to secure the lead, Loris seemed as if it was going to respond soon after with a successful pass deep in Shark territory, but the ball was fumbled and ultimately recovered by the away team.
The Lions’ defense stepped up with a safety, however, cutting the Sharks’ lead to five.
In the fourth period, with just a few minutes left to go in the game, Loris managed to get a crucial stop on fourth down, but Faircloth’s pass was picked off.
St. James ran the ball into the endzone again to garner a two-possession lead with only a minute and 20 seconds left in the game, and the Sharks held on en route to its 24-12 victory.
“Give St. James credit,” Mance said. “They played a well-executed game plan. … They deserved to win tonight.”
