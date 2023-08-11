Last year marked the first season in school history that the St. James football team hosted a home playoff game.
It was just the fourth playoff berth ever for the Sharks.
Making the playoffs was mission accomplished.
But for head coach Tommy Norwood, it was just the start. The goals have now changed.
“I think it was huge for us, especially getting one at home because we’ve never played a home playoff game,” Norwood said of the team’s 2022 playoff appearance. “The key for us now, naturally, is not just to get there. We need to win one. If we can do that, that will be big for us.”
The Sharks went 5-6 last year, winning two region games (against Conway and Socastee) before dropping their first-round playoff game to Berkeley.
The objective for 2023 is clear and rather simple — jump another hurdle and win in the playoffs.
If Norwood’s team is going to achieve that objective, things will likely ride on the play of senior quarterback Connor Schwalm.
A dual-threat leader, Schwalm holds the keys to the Sharks offense.
Last season, he tossed for 11 touchdowns in the air and ran for another eight, picking up an average of 40 yards per game on the ground.
He’s the heart and soul of the operation and a presence Norwood doesn’t take for granted.
“He’s the best leader that we’ve had in our program since we’ve been here,” Norwood said of his senior signal-caller. “He’s a lead-by-example player, but he also has a great rapport with all of our players because he’s such a good worker… He’s a tough, strong kid who does a lot of good things for us.”
This year’s team has experience on its side. Both offensively and defensively, the Sharks are returning a large chunk of their starting lineup. Receiver Ben Sandt and tailback Markey Faulkner graduated, but a majority of the team’s top skill position players are returning.
That includes senior wide receiver Jace Shropshire, a player Norwood says looks to be potentially the team’s most improved player through summer workouts.
He says the duo of Schwalm and Shropshire could combine to be a surprising breakout pairing.
Schwalm would agree.
“Me and Jace hang out pretty much every day, whether it’s going to the beach or going to the field and throwing,” the quarterback described. “My relationship with him right now is great. We have such a good connection with each other. He has big shoes to fill after Ben [Sandt] graduated, but I know he’s ready to take the next step and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Above other aspects of this year’s squad, Norwood raves about his returners on the line of scrimmage that could give his experienced group a boost through the heart of the season.
The offensive line will feature new faces at the tackle position, but all three interior linemen will return. Norwood says all three have gotten markedly bigger and stronger.
“I think we’ve got a chance. The whole key for us this year is how much our lineman have improved,” Norwood said. “And at St. James, that’s always been the key for us. I think any time you have some of the guys coming back that we have coming back, you’re going to have a chance.”
For Schwalm, there’s a certain readiness as he looks ahead to the season.
He wants to leave a mark in his senior year.
His team has experienced postseason competition.
Now, they’re ready to take the next step.
“We need to go out and win one this year,” Schwalm said. “Being there was not enough for me. It definitely meant something, but winning a playoff game will feel much better.”
