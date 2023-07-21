Official practices can’t get here soon enough.
For many at Wednesday’s high school football 7-on-7 event at Socastee High School, that was the theme of the day.
The tournament, which was put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, featured six area schools, each putting finishing touches on summer schedules before taking a break ahead of July 28, the first day of official practices in Horry County.
Socastee hosted Aynor, Conway, Carolina Forest, Loris and St. James in a fast-paced round robin competition.
Plenty of expected 2023 Horry County standouts were on the field making plays, putting on a show that carried a good flow for the middle of July. But by the end of the event, one constant talking point emerged: teams are ready to put on the pads.
“It’s been fun all summer, but I think everybody is ready for the 7-on-7 season to end and football season to start,” St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said after the final matchup of the day. “Our kids are ready… right now, it’s easy to get complacent, and I understand that part.”
Norwood’s Sharks were one of the many groups that looked sharp on Wednesday, particularly on the offensive side of the football. St. James will be led by senior quarterback Connor Schwalm this season, a signal-caller who is one of a handful of area quarterbacks expected to make a significant jump in 2023.
Schwalm has been working with primary skill-position threats Jasaan Faulkner and Jace Shropshire, a pair of seniors who hope to help the Sharks host a playoff game for the second year in a row.
For Norwood, a key part of keeping focus during the final stretch of the 7-on-7 season centers around veteran leaders like Schwalm, Faulkner and Shropshire.
“A big part of [staying focused] is what type of senior class you have,” Norwood said. “If you have a senior class that is full of great leaders, they keep everybody focused. You’re never going to have a good team if you don’t have good seniors… We stress it all the time, but it really has to come from your leaders.”
For Carolina Forest head coach Marc Morris, he said he understands that everyone is “ready to get going.”
It’s a normal part of the final stretch of July summer workouts.
The heat ramps up, the 7-on-7 competitions can get monotonous and most are ready for official practices and padded workouts to finally begin.
But for the Panthers, Morris stresses a common approach: one day at a time and one phase at a time.
Those are not uncommon phrases to hear from a head coach at the high school level. But as the summer winds down and the anticipation of putting on shoulder pads grows, it becomes perhaps as important now as ever.
“Our whole program is a process,” Morris described. “They know what’s going on and they understand what’s happening to them. Nothing is happening that they’re not expecting. As far as our year, everything is in stages.”
No matter the approach to 7-on-7 work, it’s clear that everyone in Horry County is ready for the season to begin.
Sure, there were plenty of bright spots in Wednesday’s event.
Conway and new head coach Josh Pierce seemed locked in.
Greg Mance’s Loris offense looked fast and in rhythm.
Even Aynor’s passing attack appeared ready to potentially surprise in 2023.
The storylines are writing themselves, but the desire to hit the field in "full go" mode is evident.
And as the pads get ready to come on, it’s official: football season has arrived.
