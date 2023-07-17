Alvin Green has been named the interim head coach of the Socastee men’s basketball program, the school announced on Monday.

Green, who was an assistant coach with the team, will lead the program following head coach Derrick Hilton died on July 2 after battling cancer.

Socastee athletic director Joshua Vinson said Green will be the interim head coach of the Braves for the 2023-24 season.

“Socastee High School is fortunate to have a man of Coach Green’s caliber and skills leading the men’s basketball program,” Vinson said. “Coach Hilton would be proud to have Coach Green leading the Braves basketball program.

“Coach Green has been a vital part of Socastee Basketball as a player and coach and has been a true leader during his tenure at Socastee.”

Green, a longtime friend of Hilton, says the late Socastee coach was a friend and a caretaker to him and everyone else in the Socastee program and community.

Walking into the gym following Hilton’s passing, Green said, has been extremely difficult.

Now in position to lead the Braves as their head coach, Green says his focus is to continue the program on the path that Hilton’s leadership set it on.

“This is definitely emotional. Most importantly, I just want to continue to make [Hilton] proud because I know he’s looking down on us,” Green said. “But this is a blessing to be able to stay around the guys in this program. I just want to continue what Derrick started and keep his legacy going and, most importantly, continue to make them better men… it’s not about me. It’s about the kids.”

Green has long been a staple in the Socastee community. He was a 2000 graduate of Socastee High School and played collegiately at Coastal Carolina. He was a co-captain for the Chanticleers for the 2004-05 season. A member of the Socastee High School Athletics Hall of Fame, Green also previously spent two seasons as the head coach of the hoops program at North Myrtle Beach High School.