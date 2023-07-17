Alvin Green has been named the interim head coach of the Socastee men’s basketball program, the school announced on Monday.
Green, who was an assistant coach with the team, will lead the program following head coach Derrick Hilton died on July 2 after battling cancer.
Socastee athletic director Joshua Vinson said Green will be the interim head coach of the Braves for the 2023-24 season.
“Socastee High School is fortunate to have a man of Coach Green’s caliber and skills leading the men’s basketball program,” Vinson said. “Coach Hilton would be proud to have Coach Green leading the Braves basketball program.
“Coach Green has been a vital part of Socastee Basketball as a player and coach and has been a true leader during his tenure at Socastee.”
Green, a longtime friend of Hilton, says the late Socastee coach was a friend and a caretaker to him and everyone else in the Socastee program and community.
Walking into the gym following Hilton’s passing, Green said, has been extremely difficult.
Now in position to lead the Braves as their head coach, Green says his focus is to continue the program on the path that Hilton’s leadership set it on.
“This is definitely emotional. Most importantly, I just want to continue to make [Hilton] proud because I know he’s looking down on us,” Green said. “But this is a blessing to be able to stay around the guys in this program. I just want to continue what Derrick started and keep his legacy going and, most importantly, continue to make them better men… it’s not about me. It’s about the kids.”
Green has long been a staple in the Socastee community. He was a 2000 graduate of Socastee High School and played collegiately at Coastal Carolina. He was a co-captain for the Chanticleers for the 2004-05 season. A member of the Socastee High School Athletics Hall of Fame, Green also previously spent two seasons as the head coach of the hoops program at North Myrtle Beach High School.
For the former CCU standout, staying at home and taking on the task of leading the Braves program is meaningful in many ways.
Mostly, it’s a chance to make a further impact in his home community.
“The best part of this is being able to stay around our guys and the Socastee community and family,” Green said. “It’s everything… I love this community, and I appreciate them. They helped make Alvin Green who Alvin Green is. It’s so great to be [in Socastee] and continue what we have been doing and building on that. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Many around Socastee in recent weeks have used a common word: family.
That’s exactly the word Green uses when he thinks about the opportunity to be the team’s head coach.
He admits the recent weeks have been emotional. But the support of the Socastee community has provided a firm foundation.
“This is family,” Green said. “Once a Brave, always a Brave.”
