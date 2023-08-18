It was hardly a thing of beauty — unless you prefer defense.
And as for Socastee, the Braves will gladly accept a result like this every week.
Rocco Wojcik threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Josh Brown in the third quarter and Socastee came up with three interceptions in a 6-0 win over North Myrtle Beach to open the 2023 season Friday night.
“The defense played their tails off,” said Socastee coach Ben Hampton. “Bend but don't break mentality. On offense, we put just enough together to get a W. We’ve got to clean up some stuff, though. We’ve just got to make better decisions.”
North Myrtle Beach, playing without injured starting quarterback Landon Cloninger, put up a fight but second-year coach Greg Hill wasn't interested in moral victories.
“We’ve got to make plays,” Hill said. “We make way too many mistakes to give ourselves a chance to win. And we make them in crucial situations.”
Wojcik’s touchdown pass to a wide open Brown came in the last minute of the third quarter. Brown was at least 10 yards from the nearest defender and Hill confirmed it was a blown coverage.
Yet the biggest play of the drive came with the Braves pressed up near their own goal line. It was third-and-11 from the 5 when Wojcik rolled left in the end zone and fired a 19-yard completion to Lucien Medeiros to keep the drive alive.
“I saw them rushing us,” Wojcik said. “He usually doesn't make big plays but we needed him right there and he made the big play.”
None of that surprised Wojcik’s coach.
“He's a player,” Hampton said. “He’s our offensive leader. He’s our general out there. We didn't have the best night offensively but we got enough done and we'll go to work on Monday and fix some mistakes.”
Socastee appeared ready to take an early lead when Wojcik connected with Brown on a 51-yard catch-and-run to the North Myrtle Beach 9. And then Wojcik hit Quadir Scott with an 8-yard completion to the 1.
But they got no further. Wojcik was stuffed at the line on third down and then dumped for a 7-yard loss by linebacker Jayden Molina on fourth down.
The Chiefs had a scoring threat of their own later in the first quarter when tailback Stephen Vereen took off on a 52-yard jaunt to the Socastee 8. However, the drive stalled. It ended when Brayden Bolinger intercepted a Bowers pass at the 4 and returned it to near midfield. Part of the return was wiped out by a holding penalty.
Wojcik was 9-of-20 for 201 yards.
“We should have taken the lead there,” Hill said. “We could have taken control of the game.”
Vereen had 133 yards on 25 carries.
North Myrtle Beach was presented with another scoring opportunity when Keith Allison recovered a Wojcik fumble at the Socastee 29. The Chiefs couldn’t move and sent out Braden Russell to try a 39-yard field goal. But there was no attempt after a low snap and the Braves fell on the football at their 32.
The Chiefs had yet another chance to take the lead in the third quarter when Bowers threw a 41-yard strike to Charles Bailey. Two plays later, Vereen scooted 19 yards to the Socastee 10. But a bad snap stalled the drive and Bowers could gain just 2 yards on fourth-and-goal from the 8.
Next week, the Braves will face Silver Bluff at home. The Chiefs play Loris at home. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.
