Friday’s contest between Conway and Socastee was technically not an elimination game.
But it sure did feel like one.
After dropping a heartbreaker to Carolina Forest a week prior, Conway head coach Carlton Terry said his team came into Friday night’s matchup with chips on their shoulders.
“We knew we had to come in and get the job done tonight,” Terry said.
Up 13-0 at the half, the Tigers came ready to finish the job early in the third quarter as Devin Grainger found Aiden Brantley for the duo’s second touchdown of the night. With a 20-0 score line, the job looked about done.
However, penalties kept the Tigers out of the end zone for much of the third quarter.
“I thought we could’ve put the game away but we kept making mistakes and kept letting them stay in the game,” Terry said.
With less than a minute to go in the third, a miscue on a Conway punt turned into a Socastee safety, making it 20-2 Tigers.
That’s when things picked up.
Socastee wasted no time taking advantage of the safety as Braves quarterback Quadir Scott connected with Trae Grant for a touchdown and two-point conversion.
Suddenly, Conway’s lead was cut in half in less than three minutes.
The ensuing onside kick was bobbled by the Tigers and ultimately recovered by Socastee. The Braves made the Tigers pay for the mistake as Scott muscled his way into the end zone to cut the lead to three.
The magic started to end when Conway denied the Braves a chance to recover back-to-back onside kicks.
Facing a 2nd-and-17, Grainger scampered back to the original line of scrimmage before picking up a crucial first down on the next play.
Rodney Huggins ended the magic with a 22-yard run to give the Tigers some breathing room. With no timeouts for the Braves, Grainger took a two kneel downs, sealing a 20-17 victory.
“In those situations, you put the ball in the hands of your playmakers,” Terry said.
While Socastee head coach Ben Hampton praised his team’s effort, especially in the second half, it was too little, too late.
“We got to play two halves of football,” Hampton said.
Penalties were a problem for both sides Friday night with them occurring at inopportune times for the Braves.
“It shows a lack of focus,” Hampton said of the penalties. “When we get out here on this field, we got to execute. We’re not focusing and until we do a better job of that, we’re going to have those same blunders.”
Special teams hurt the Braves as well as they missed two field goals on the night in a three-point loss.
There is still a chance Socastee can squeak into the Class 5A playoffs following tonight’s result. Socastee will look to keep their playoff hopes alive next Friday as they host Carolina Forest.
“We got to get a win,” Hampton said.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Conway is off next week ahead of their season finale on the road against Sumter. No matter what Friday’s result was, the planning going into the off week doesn’t change for Terry’s squad.
“It makes you feel better about yourself, winning and then you got a week off,” Terry said. “When you have a week off after you lose, you’re so eager to play that you’re kind of miserable. Having a win tonight makes it a little more enjoyable.”
Kickoff for Conway’s finale against Sumter on Oct. 28 is set for 7:30 p.m.
