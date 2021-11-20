On a day dedicated to a Coastal Carolina senior class, it was those same seniors who shined bright Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium as the Chants secured a 35-21 win over Texas State.

Senior wide receivers Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely and Kameron Brown combined for a total of 253 receiving yards, with Heiligh leading the way with 101 yards. The three senior wide receivers each caught a touchdown, with Brown hauling in two on the day.

“For this group of seniors to win their last one at Brooks here, that was our whole focus for those guys was to play for each other and to go out with a big win here,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

Getting the win Saturday wasn’t a walk in the park though.

With redshirt sophomore Grayson McCall back under center after missing the last two games due to an injury, the Chants looked to take control early over the Bobcats. While the Chants went three and out on their opening drive, McCall and company put together a decent six-plus minute drive, with McCall finding Brown for a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

“I was super excited all week to get back out there,” McCall said.

After forcing the Bobcats to punt, Coastal put together an 8-minute drive that ended with senior running back Shermari Jones being stuffed at the one-yard line on fourth down and ultimately giving the ball back to the Bobcats.

The “Black Swarm” defense stood tall, though, forcing a three and out again and the Chants took advantage of the opportunity as McCall found Heiligh to make it 14-0 with less than 6:30 to play in the first quarter.

While it looked as if the Chants were going to run away with it, Texas State had other ideas.

On the ensuing drive, the Bobcats ate up nearly five minutes of clock, going 75 yards with Jahmyl Jeter finishing off the drive from a yard out. After Massimo Biscardi missed a 48-yard field goal, the Bobcats went 69 yards in just four plays, highlighted by Calvin Hill taking it 54 yards to the house as time expired, tying things up at 14.