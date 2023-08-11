Mickey Wilson is pleased with what he’s seen from his Seahawks this summer.
His seniors have provided leadership. His skill position players — particularly at wide receiver and running back — have been locked in throughout 7-on-7 competition. All the pieces that make a great preseason seem to be in place for Myrtle Beach.
Now, it’s time for Wilson’s Seahawks to use momentum to return to winning ways.
Last year, the team finished with a 5-7 record, a losing overall mark for the first time in over 20 years.
But the down year, Wilson says, is firmly in the past.
“The one thing I have always said here, whether we’ve won a state championship or whether we finish 5-7, it’s that we don’t look in the rear-view mirror,” Wilson said of his team’s attempt to regroup in 2023. “We’re always going to look forward. We want to look out the front windshield.”
The journey the Seahawks will take this year is full of promise.
There are eight starters returning on defense. Starting running back Malachi Washington — who rushed for 17 touchdowns last year — is set to have a breakout senior season. And John Simmons, the team’s top wide receiver, is a junior leader who already has the attention of Division I schools across the country.
The pieces are locked in except for one key spot: the quarterback position.
Wilson says there has been plenty of competition since the start of team workouts. It could be senior Tristan McGee, who played a bit last year. Gibson Goodroe, a baseball standout who is returning to the gridiron after not playing in 10th grade, is another option. There are a couple more potential starters who have moved up from the JV squad who have a chance to take snaps under center in Wilson’s offense this year.
Regardless of who will be the team’s signal-caller for the first game against Camden, Wilson says he is ready to see his offense return to its traditional pass-first form after a 2022 season that featured a heavy rushing attack.
“I think last year, we went on a little bit of a different trail,” Wilson said. “We ended up being a team that ran the ball more than we threw it, and that’s not always been the case here. We’ve always been an air raid, throw it as many times as we can type of team. Our goal is to get back to that. A lot of times you’ll have personnel dictate that, but that’s our goal. We want to get back to where we’re throwing the ball around as much as we can.”
That being said, don’t forget about Washington.
The senior is Myrtle Beach’s unquestioned leader on offense, and for good reason. He averaged well over 100 yards per game last year and was the regular spark for the Seahawks attack.
Even with a desire to return to a more pass-heavy approach, Wilson is very much keeping Washington a part of those plans.
“We’re excited about him not just running the ball, but we’re excited about throwing it to him,” Wilson said of Washington.
“He’s trying to become that versatile back. He’ll not just be the guy we hand the ball off to, but a guy we can get out in some patterns and throw the ball to… We’re just trying to get him the ball in space so we can take advantage of his speed.”
The Seahawks seem particularly interested to see what the team’s defense will do this year, returning a bulk of the starting talent up front and in the secondary.
Ricky Escobar’s return might be the talking point that has folks most excited.
The team’s starting mike linebacker in 2021, Escobar tore his ACL in the very last spring practice leading into his junior season. Now healthy and prepared to lead in his senior year, Escobar could be the piece that makes the whole unit go.
“[Ricky] is our quarterback on that side of the ball. He makes adjustments and makes everything happen back there for us,” Wilson said. “Getting him back on the field is going to really put us in a situation where we’re going to be a lot better.”
As a whole, Myrtle Beach has plenty to be optimistic about.
The program is no stranger to winning ways. That’s become the expectation.
The 5-7 record will be discussed by many leading into the team’s season, but likely not by anyone within the team.
The focus is out the front window, just the way Wilson and Co. want it.
“We’re young but we’re determined,” Washington said, adding that he believes this team could be one of the best at Myrtle Beach in recent memory.
“We’re ready to put in the hard work.”
