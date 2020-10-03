Myrtle Beach’s offense hit the ground running Friday night en route to a 41-7 victory over Georgetown.
The Seahawks (2-0, 1-0 region) piled on four touchdowns in the first quarter alone. From then on, the squad cruised to a win.
“We’re a work in progress,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “We’re continuing to grow.”
It didn’t take long for Seahawk quarterback Ryan Burger to successfully find multiple members of his receiving corps.
He quickly connected with senior wideout Ryan Burch for Myrtle Beach’s first passing touchdown of the night. An Adam Randall target for a big gain was followed by Randall notching another reception, this time for an additional Myrtle Beach touchdown.
“I’m getting really comfortable,” said Burger, a junior.
The Seahawk defense even got in on the action with a pick six from Keltron Bessant.
After Burger found senior wide receiver J.J. Jones for yet another Seahawk score, the end result didn’t appear to be in doubt.
“I saw some good things tonight,” Wilson said. “I thought we threw and caught the ball well, especially early on. The defense was great [and] got some three and outs. Good win all the way around.”
The Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize on some big plays of their own.
An erroneous Seahawk punt attempt that put Georgetown in the red zone was followed by a missed field goal.
After Burger found Jones for a long throwing score, Georgetown got an interception but was eventually forced to punt once again.
Following Myrtle Beach sophomore running back Cam Ward’s short rushing touchdown for the Seahawks' final scoring play, Georgetown’s Eric Sherald was able to recover a Seahawk fumble. Again, though, the Bulldogs failed on a field goal attempt, and another Seahawk turnover didn’t translate into a scoring drive from Georgetown either.
After a scoreless third quarter, Georgetown was finally able to get points on the board with a passing touchdown, but it was too little too late.
Looking ahead, Myrtle Beach hopes to continue its strong play.
“Not having an offseason and being very limited, our timing and our chemistry is something that we’ve really needed to try to grow and get better at,” Wilson said. “We’ve just got to continue to do that.”
The Seahawks will look to keep their streak going with a home game against West Florence next week.
