Myrtle Beach saw an undefeated season come to an end Friday in a 3-1 loss to North Augusta in the second round of the boys 4A soccer playoffs.
“This wasn’t what we wanted or how we wanted the season to end,” head coach Jason Himmelsbach said.
After both team shared possession for much of the first half, North Augusta opened the scoring with just under 12 minutes to go.
The Yellow Jackets would find a second goal just before the halftime break. Despite the 2-0 deficit, the Seahawks were determined.
“My guys were ready to play the second half,” Himmelsbach said. “We spotted them a lead, which was unfortunate. That second 40 minutes I felt like we created a lot of chances. A couple near misses, but I was proud of the way they responded.”
However, North Augusta kept their momentum from the end of the first half and found a third goal within the first five minutes of the second half.
Myrtle Beach’s Lane Greenlee gets the ball as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Diego Perez-Castillo pulls a defender along as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Flavio Topllari gets the ball back down as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Sullivan Hardin is stopped going for the ball as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Jason Nash heads the ball as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Flavio Topllari busts through a pair of defenders as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Harrison Hamilton returns the ball as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Shavon Brown moves up the field as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Roye Maman hustles as the Seahawks season ends with a 3-1 loss to North Augusta on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
In their first 12 games of the season, the Seahawks only allowed five goals. In their last three games, including Friday night's loss, the Seahawks allowed a combined six goals.
“North Augusta is a great team. They’ve had a great season,” Himmelsbach said. “I thought we limited the chances, but they still capitalized on the chances they got.”
Despite trailing, the Seahawks kept pushing forward and eventually got on the scoreboard. A cross played in from the right bounced past the entire back line of North Augusta and found the foot of Jake Bowen, who smashed it into the back of the net.
With 20 minutes left in regulation, there was plenty of time for a comeback. Four minutes later, the Seahawks were given a penalty after a foul in the box.
Senior forward Ramon Perez-Castillo stepped up for the spot kick, but his shot hit the left post.
Still, the Seahawks kept pressing. Just before the two minute mark, the Seahawks were again given another penalty. This time, junior forward Lane Greenlee took up the penalty responsibility but his attempt was saved by the North Augusta keeper.
“I feel for them,” Himmelsbach said. “We practice penalty kicks. We practiced them yesterday. We practiced them the day before. We have a bunch of kids that are great penalty kick takers. [Tonight] shows how hard taking a penalty kick is in a pressure spot.”
The Seahawks ended their 2021 season with a record of 14-1 and undefeated in the region play, accomplishments the Himmelsbach believes should be celebrated.
“This team accomplished a lot of great things,” Himmelsbach said. “An undefeated regular season, a great record, and more importantly, regardless of the score of the game, they’re just a bunch of great guys. It was an honor for me to coach them.”
