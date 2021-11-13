The Myrtle Beach Seahawks stung the Aiken Fighting Green Hornets with a vengeance Friday night at Doug Shaw Stadium.

It’s likely that the Aiken visitors hadn’t faced a team as strong, fast and athletic as the Seahawks all season.

They had no answer for just about anything the Seahawks did. The Seahawks won 68-0 and are expected to play at home again next Friday.

In the first half alone, Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger threw five touchdown passes—one to Adam Randall for a 40-yard score in the first two minutes of the game; one to Jake Doty for 10 yards at the 6:18 mark of the first quarter; a 16-yarder to Jon Simmons with 3:29 left in the first quarter; a 50-yarder to Randall just before the end of the first quarter; and a six-yarder to Randall with 10:08 left in the second quarter.

Versatile Seahawk running back Malachi Washington ran for a touchdown midway through the second quarter, and Seahawk linebacker Cam Ward intercepted an Aiken pass for a pick six, running the score to 49-0 by the end of the first half.

And for all intensive purposes, the game was over by halftime.

Aiken simply couldn’t generate any kind of offense all night, with the Seahawk defenders constantly pressuring the opposing quarterback, tackling him in the backfield or throwing almost every Aiken runner for a loss of yardage or, for at best, minimal gains.

All this while the Seahawks substituted freely and got most, if not all, of their players into the game.

In the second half, it was more of Aiken’s inability to move the ball down the field and continued success by the Seahawks.

Backup Seahawk quarterback Wyatt Cannon threw a touchdown pass to Jason Nash, pushing the score to Myrtle Beach 55, Aiken 0 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Braden Bushnoe of the Seahawks intercepted an Aiken pass in the same quarter.

A few minutes later, about midway through the fourth quarter, Seahawk linebacker Gyrdon Johnson ran for 50 yards for a touchdown, his first of two running touchdowns in the last quarter. The last one covered about 10 yards and came with 2:29 left in the game, making the score Seahawks 68, Fighting Green Hornets 0.