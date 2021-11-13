The Myrtle Beach Seahawks stung the Aiken Fighting Green Hornets with a vengeance Friday night at Doug Shaw Stadium.
It’s likely that the Aiken visitors hadn’t faced a team as strong, fast and athletic as the Seahawks all season.
They had no answer for just about anything the Seahawks did. The Seahawks won 68-0 and are expected to play at home again next Friday.
In the first half alone, Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger threw five touchdown passes—one to Adam Randall for a 40-yard score in the first two minutes of the game; one to Jake Doty for 10 yards at the 6:18 mark of the first quarter; a 16-yarder to Jon Simmons with 3:29 left in the first quarter; a 50-yarder to Randall just before the end of the first quarter; and a six-yarder to Randall with 10:08 left in the second quarter.
Versatile Seahawk running back Malachi Washington ran for a touchdown midway through the second quarter, and Seahawk linebacker Cam Ward intercepted an Aiken pass for a pick six, running the score to 49-0 by the end of the first half.
And for all intensive purposes, the game was over by halftime.
Aiken simply couldn’t generate any kind of offense all night, with the Seahawk defenders constantly pressuring the opposing quarterback, tackling him in the backfield or throwing almost every Aiken runner for a loss of yardage or, for at best, minimal gains.
All this while the Seahawks substituted freely and got most, if not all, of their players into the game.
In the second half, it was more of Aiken’s inability to move the ball down the field and continued success by the Seahawks.
Backup Seahawk quarterback Wyatt Cannon threw a touchdown pass to Jason Nash, pushing the score to Myrtle Beach 55, Aiken 0 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.
Braden Bushnoe of the Seahawks intercepted an Aiken pass in the same quarter.
A few minutes later, about midway through the fourth quarter, Seahawk linebacker Gyrdon Johnson ran for 50 yards for a touchdown, his first of two running touchdowns in the last quarter. The last one covered about 10 yards and came with 2:29 left in the game, making the score Seahawks 68, Fighting Green Hornets 0.
Next week, the post season ante is upped, with the Seahawks facing Beaufort High School at the Seahawks home stadium.
Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson expects a tough challenge.
“We just got to continue to get better,” he said after he’d met with his players following the game Friday night. “It was a good win tonight. On to the third round.”
He called Beaufort a good football team.
“We’ll have our hands full next week,” Wilson said. “We just got to keep working and keep preparing.”
He noted that he thought everybody on his team had gotten a chance to play in the game against Aiken “which is great, especially in the playoffs to get everybody in with a little playing time.”
Wilson said there won’t be any letdown against Beaufort because his staff and players do a good job of working hard and guarding against complacency.
Drake Rhodes, center and left guard for the Seahawks, called the victory against Aiken a team win.
“We had guys come in and show what they didn’t show before,” Rhodes said. “We put up a bunch of points. I thought that was a good thing to do in the postseason.”
He said Aiken was not necessarily the weakest team the Seahawks had played this year.
“They’re in the postseason for a reason,” Rhodes said. “Each team we play, we’re going to prepare for them just like they’re the best team in the world.”
Seahawk quarterback Burger, who will attend Appalachian State University next year on a football scholarship, praised his teammates for playing well and noted the defense has been playing strongly all season.
And his backup quarterback, according to Burger, got a lot of repetitions against Aiken.
“He played really well tonight,” Burger said. “He’s doing a good job learning.”
The game against Aiken allowed the Seahawks to substitute freely.
“We put some young guys in midway in the first quarter,” Burger said. “That gave us some rest and they were able to score some points and this was really good for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.