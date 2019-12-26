’Tis the season for sports in Myrtle Beach.
Back-to-back basketball tournaments include 56 teams in six brackets in the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational with eight college women’s teams. It’s followed by 16 high school boys’ teams vying for the title in the Beach Ball Classic after Christmas.
The games in the CresCom women’s tournament are held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the nearby Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The Beach Ball Classic games are held at the convention center. Both facilities are located off 21st Avenue North and Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.
The CresCom women’s tournament features the University of North Carolina facing off against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington 7:30 tonight.
Organizer John Rhodes said the CresCom tournament is the second largest women’s basketball tournament in America behind the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rhodes brags there are 13 former CresCom players currently in the WNBA.
Saturday’s games in the CresCom tournament begin at 8:30 a.m. culminating in the championship game at 3:15 p.m. at the convention center.
The CresCom tournament includes teams from South Carolina, California, Georgia, New York, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and New Jersey. It also includes the local high school teams from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Loris.
Ticket prices for the CresCom high school tournament are $6 a day with the Beach Ball Classic tickets at $15 a day in advance.
The Beach Ball Classic teams include local high schools Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach and Georgetown. Other teams in the tournament are from Maryland, Ohio, Nevada, California, Arizona, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.
The classic tips off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Convention Center with Socastee scheduled to play at 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Myrtle Beach is scheduled to play at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Games begin at noon on Dec. 27-28 and at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 with Georgetown facing the Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
The three-point and dunk contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
Tournament play begins at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
The championship game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Additionally, the city of Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism announced upcoming events ranging from a free agent college football game for scouts and college cornhole championships.
The scouting showcase from St. Lawrence Sports International will include 250 college senior players at 7 tonight at Doug Shaw Stadium. Saturday games at the Myrtle Beach stadium off Oak Street and 33rd Avenue North are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. All game tickets are $10.
The National College Cornhole Championships will be at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center beginning on Dec. 27 with more than 1,000 people expected to play and watch the tournament. The three-day championship includes awarding $50,000 in scholarships and booster club donations.
The cornhole doubles finals begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with the alumni finals slated for 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
The Grand Strand Juniors Winter Bump Club Volleyball tournament is scheduled for Jan. 18-19 at the convention center. There are 248 teams signed up for the winter bump.
The Ultimate Beach Classic Gymnastics event will be at the sports center Jan. 24-26. About 1,000 gymnasts are expected to participate.
