By KATHY ROPP
A girl doesn’t have to be large to play great soccer; what she has to be is fast.
That’s the assessment of Conway High School’s first female student to land a college scholarship to continue her impressive soccer play.
Luz Rosado, an 18-year-old forward striker on the CHS team, will continue her soccer play next year at USC Sumter where she plans to major in business administration, and she won’t let her small size hold her back.
“Everybody else is so much bigger than I am. They try to use it to their advantage, but they can’t do that to me. I’m too fast for them,” she said.
Then proclaims, “Speed wins every time.”
The daughter of Rosa and Marcos Rosado says she loves the game of soccer, adding that she’d be willing to practice or play everyday, if she had the chance.
“I just love competing. I love the teammates, how the team is like a family…I just like running and there are a lot of tricks you can do with the ball with your feet,” she said.
Although CHS hasn’t started its soccer play this year, Luz figures in the past she’s scored an average of about one or two goals each game, but if she’s having a really good game two or three, over a season 20 or 30.
While watching a younger sister, Cielo, play soccer when they were very young Luz decided it looked like fun. She started playing at the Conway Recreation Department and has a long association with travel soccer.
She says travel soccer players can do things that her high school team can’t do, like everybody getting together and going out for a meal. She also likes the challenge of playing teams from outside of this area and staying in hotels together, “which is so much fun, so much fun,” she said.
Luz’s CHS coach, Rebecca Snider, played soccer in Virginia when the game was beginning to grow in popularity. She played in college and when she graduated she started a career teaching physical education.
She’s high on Luz’s talent and happy to have her on the CHS team one more year. Cielo is also on the team.
As for Luz, she said, “She’s a goal scorer, which is every coach’s dream to have somebody to put the ball in the back of the net. She’s tough and goes hard. If she goes down, she pops back up. She’s very coachable.”
Luz is her first player to win a college scholarship.
Luz and Snider’s daughter, Brynne Snider, play on the same travel team, so Snider says she’s had a good bit of time with Luz.
The CHS senior is excited about her college selection.
“For one it’s really close to home and I didn’t want to be too far away from home,” she said, adding that they were the first team to make her an offer.
As for winning the college scholarship, she said, “It feels amazing, honestly. I feel accomplished.”
She concedes that some of her talent might have been hereditary. Her mom was a college soccer player and her dad played baseball in college until he injured his knee.
She also has a younger sister, Rosa, who isn’t interested in sports, according to Luz.
“People say I was born with talent,” she said. “As long as I can remember I’ve been playing and I’ll say I’m pretty great at it.”
After Luz gets her business degree, she wants to open her own business as a photographer or cosmetologist. She plans to settle on her future business after earning her business degree.
She has advice for others who might want to move on to college play in any sport.
“If you really want it, you’ll practice everyday and not complain about it. Just stick to it and keep trying until you feel like you can’t do it no more,” she said.
