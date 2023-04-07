Another spring and summer of minor league baseball on the Grand Strand has begun, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans opened their 24th season Thursday night with a 6-2 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs, who are scheduled to be in town for a three-game series.
As has become customary, the home opener had a sellout crowd of 6,600.
“We are blown away with the support from the community,” Pelicans President Ryan Moore said. “To open the gates and have every seat and every corner of the ballpark filled was awesome.”
The Pelicans are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017 after claiming the 2022 Carolina League South Division first-half title.
Myrtle Beach’s 31-player roster features 20 former Pelicans, including former Coastal Carolina star outfielder Parker Chavers of Mississippi, who batted .244 in 35 games last season in Myrtle Beach with nine doubles, two triples and two home runs among 31 hits, 16 runs scored, 12 RBI and four stolen bases.
Myrtle Beach, the Chicago Cubs’ Class A affiliate, has a few of the Cubs top minor league prospects.
Right-handed pitcher Cade Horton was the Cubs’ first-round selection and the seventh overall pick in last year’s MLB draft. Horton was selected with the seventh overall pick in last year’s draft after a breakout season at Oklahoma as a redshirt freshman.
The 21-year-old posted a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings last year at Oklahoma. In the College World Series, he struck out 11 in six innings against Notre Dame and 13 against Ole Miss, which set a CWS championship series record.
Horton is the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs organization according to MLB.com, and he’s joined by No. 10 prospect Cristian Hernandez, a 19-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic.
Catcher Moises Ballesteros, who played 31 games in Myrtle Beach last year, is the Cubs’ No. 20 prospect, and 19-year-old second baseman Pedro Ramirez of Venezuela is the Cubs’ No. 22 prospect.
It was a tough opening night in the field for a couple Pelicans, as just one of Charleston’s runs was earned. Three Pelicans errors led to five unearned runs, including two errors by Hernandez and a dropped fly ball by outfielder Christian Franklin. Ramirez had two singles and an RBI to lead the offense.
“If we play better defense and make all the plays we win the game” said Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey, who is in his 35th season as a minor league manager and is the winningest active manager in the minors with 2,280 regular-season victories, which is fourth all-time.
“That’s why we have the minor leagues,” Bailey said. “Young kids are going to make mistakes and we obviously have a lot of room for improvement in those areas.”
Myrtle Beach dropped its season opener for the fifth straight year.
“Some guys for the first time under the lights, like Ramirez and some other guys, it was a pretty good night,” said Bailey, who is in his sixth season in Myrtle Beach. “Putting them out in front of 6,000 or 7,000, it was an emotional experience for a lot of them. Getting in front of that many people was a big deal in terms of emotional maturity.”
Myrtle Beach continues its opening series against Charleston at 7:05 Friday night. The team features at least one promotion every game, and there will be a pregame autograph session for children 12 and younger Friday night, which will also feature Dinosaur Night with Ed’s Dinosaurs Live and a $25 family meal deal of four hot dogs, four soft drinks and a bucket of popcorn.
If Saturday night’s 6:05 scheduled start isn’t postponed or canceled due to rain, it will be Bark in the Park night. Dogs can accompany holders of Budweiser Bowtie Deck tickets.
The next Pelicans home series will be April 18-23 against the Augusta GreenJackets.
The Pelicans plan to announce a series of special promotion event dates on April 12.
For season and single-game tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call 843-918-6000 or visit the Pelicans Ballpark box office.
