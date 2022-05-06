The Green Sea Floyds baseball team has started to look like the type of locomotive that is picking up some serious steam.
The Trojans defeated St. John’s 10-0 Thursday in what turned out to be another blowout following the team’s two early eye-opening defeats. Since losing to Lake View and Johnsonville in Region V-1A play on March 18 and 22, respectively, Green Sea Floyds has put it to just about everyone.
The Trojans did lose one game against SCISA program Pee Dee Academy in that span. As for the other 10 contests?
They’ve won them by an average of 8.8 runs per game.
The last lopsided victory sends coach Brad Strickland’s squad to the District 6 finals. It will have two chances to win one game on Monday night (against C.E. Murray or St. John’s) to advance to the four-team Lower State bracket.
On Friday, area softball teams Aynor and Loris will have an opportunity to also win a second district playoff game and earn the right to play host to their own district finals. The last remaining area boys soccer team, Myrtle Beach, will be on the road at James Island in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
THURSDAY’S SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Green Sea Floyds 10, St. John’s 0
Hanahan 6, Aynor 4
Socastee 2, Fort Dorchester 1
St. James 9, Goose Creek 8
Carolina Forest 5, West Ashley 3
Wando 15, Conway 9
James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 9
Lake City 8, Loris 4
Softball
Wando 4, St. James 1
North Augusta 7, North Myrtle Beach 0
Girls Soccer
St. James 4, West Ashley 2
Lucy Beckham 5, Myrtle Beach 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Softball
Class 5A
No. 4 West Ashley at No. 3 Carolina Forest (elimination game)
Class 3A
No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate at No. 1 Aynor (winner’s bracket)
No. 2 Loris at No. 1 Marlboro County (winner’s bracket)
Boys Soccer
No. 2 Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island
SATURDAY
Boys Tennis
Class 4A State Finals
Myrtle Beach vs. Greenwood, 10 a.m. (Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence)
Girls Soccer
Class 5A (third round)
No. 1 St. James at No. 1 Chapin
Baseball
Class 5A
No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 River Bluff, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
No. 3 Dutch Fork at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m. (elimination game)
No. 3 Cane Bay at No. 1 Carolina Forest (elimination game)
Class 4A
No. 4 South Aiken at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach (elimination game)
MONDAY
Softball
Class 5A
No. 4 River Bluff/No. 2 Ashley Ridge at No. 1 St. James (elimination game)
Class 4A
AL Hilton Head/No. 3 Colleton County at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach (elimination game)
Baseball
Class 3A
No. 4 Fox Creek at No. 1 Aynor (Elimination game)
Class A
No. 3 CE Murray/No. 2 St. John’s at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (District finals)
