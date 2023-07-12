Dominant pitching, early runs, opportunistic base running and clutch hitting usually add up to victory in baseball.
Andrew Buffkin and Carson Krasula combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts while Braxton Davis knocked in a pair of runs as Post 111 opened the American Legion playoffs at home on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over Manning-Santee Post 68.
“We came out and scored a couple of runs early,” said Post 111 coach Jason Gore. “Buff had a hiccup one inning but he came back the next two.”
Post 111 (13-5) put itself in great position in the Coastal Region. It is double elimination and Post 111 has the inside track in the winner’s bracket with the next game being Thursday. Their opponent will be determined by a pair of games. Sumter Post 15 hosts the Orangeburg Post 4 on Wednesday. If Sumter wins, Post 111 will be at Riley Park in Sumter on Thursday. If Sumter loses, Post 111 will play at home.
Bad weather on Monday delayed the start of the playoffs for all teams by a day. Post 111 was ready.
“I think it was a good start,” Davis said. “It gives us a little boost, something to keep the momentum.”
Buffkin struck out 10 in five innings, allowing one hit and a run with six walks.
Krasula, making his first appearance of the summer, looked overpowering with six strikeouts in two innings. The USC-Lancaster rising sophomore gave up an infield hit and an unearned run.
“I thought he looked well,” Gore said.
Manning-Santee (6-8) went with its ace, Henry Durant, and he looked strong initially. Durant struck out the first two batters he faced and held Post 111 scoreless through the first inning.
Things began to happen in the bottom of the second when designated hitter Blake Wall got a one-out single and Braden McWhorter walked. Manning-Santee tried to get a force at third but threw the ball away, allowing Wall to score while putting runners at second and third.
Davis followed with a run-scoring grounder and Chandler Smithhart came home on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Buffkin had control issues in the top of the third and walked three straight batters to force in a run after there were two outs. But the Spartanburg Methodist-bound right-hander recovered and got Chapell Brodgon on a grounder to first baseman Josh Watson to end the inning.
“Just tried to not do too much and throw strikes,” Buffkin said. “I had two outs, so I didn't have to do anything crazy. I didn't have to strike him out. I just needed a ground ball or a pop up.”
Davis, the No. 8 hitter, got that run back in the fourth inning when he lashed a double to left center, scoring Smithhart, who had walked and stole second.
“Braxton has done a good job for us down in the lineup,” Gore said. “He swung it well.”
Post 111 had one more run when T.J. Anderson on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.