Horry Post 111 coach Jason Gore was hoping to get his team some action last weekend in the Palmetto Invitational.

Instead, thanks to rainy weather, Gore was more of a host. His team only played once.

“Being that we were one of the host sites, I thought it would be best get these other teams that traveled so far, to get their games in,” Gore said. “I hosted three games on Saturday and one on Sunday.”

By the end of the week, Post 111 had an overall record of 7-3. The team had played six fewer games than Florence Post 1.

In their lone game, Post 111 fell 13-7 to Wheeling, West Virginia.

With no games at all the next three days, Post 111’s players were inactive in terms of playing games. But they weren’t idle.

“I think all our guys worked out on their own,” Gore said.

Now they're going to get busy.

Post 111 has four games this week, starting with Pee Dee at home at Conway High School on Tuesday. Then there are two key games with chief League 2 rival Florence Post 1 on Thursday (home) and Friday (away, at Fox Field). Those games all start at 7:30 p.m. Finally, on Saturday, is a 2 p.m. home game with Georgetown.

That means several pitchers will have to be used.

“Everybody’s available,” Gore said. “We’ve got everybody back from vacations and all that good stuff. We’ve got a full squad for the first time this season.”

Andrew Buffkin and Jordan Montes Medrano are the top two pitchers. Buffkin is 2-0 with a 2.80 earned run average. Medrano is 1-0 with a 3.22 ERA.

Leading the way at the plate is T.J. Anderson, who is hitting a robust .481 with 10 RBIs. Braden McWhorter is batting .400 and Blake Wall also has 10 RBIs.

Post 111 enters the week 4-1 in league play, with the loss to Florence. They will probably have to win all three remaining games with Florence to win the League 2 championship and a favorable seed for the the playoffs.

“We split with them last year and they got us on a tiebreaker,” Gore said. “We were co-champions but they got the top seed.”