Post 111 suffered a demoralizing defeat in their opening game of the 2023 American Legion Junior state tournament on Saturday.
Three days later, they were on the verge of playing for the state championship.
Jake McCracken fired a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts over six innings as Post 111 took a 6-2 victory over Sumter Post 15 on Tuesday at Conway High School.
Post 111’s third straight win in the loser’s brackets set them up for the tournament’s final day, Thursday. At 10 a.m., they will face Anderson. The winner of that game will play Sumter for the state championship at 1 p.m.
“We lost in extra innings,” said Post 111 coach Billy Sylvester. “We were up by two and they scored three in the bottom of the inning. ... They have responded every time. I’m as proud as I can be of them.”
Post 111 lost that first game 7-6 to Lugoff-Elgin. They beat the Post 20 Eagles 5-4 and whipped Irmo Post 7 9-2.
That set the stage for McCracken, a hard-throwing left-hander, was dominant. Neither hit by Sumter was well-struck and both runs were unearned. McCracken consistently made the P-15s miss his fastball. His offspeed pitches found their mark.
“Just trying to throw strikes and let my team make plays behind me, get outs,” McCracken said. “I didn't try to strike anybody out.”
But he did just that.
“We know when he throws strikes we can beat just about anybody,” Sylvester said. “He did a good job for us.”
Yet there was still some frustration to overcome.
Sumter right-hander Cory Bailey shut down the Post 111 bats through five innings and the P-15s clung to a 1-0 lead, with the run scoring on a balk in the third inning.
All that changed in the sixth inning. McCracken led off with a walk and Hunter Dawes lined a single past the third-base bag. Kenley McCracken dumped a bloop single to left, loading the bases and putting Post 111 in business.
The game was tied when all the runners moved up as Sumter was called for an unsportsmanlike infraction. A walk, hit batter and a wild pitch made it 3-1. Brewer Cannon and Jaret Edwards then collected run-scoring singles.
Jake McCracken, batting for the second time in the inning, ripped an RBI single to extend Post 111’s lead to 6-1.
“We handled it well,” McCracken said. “We stayed behind each other. You’ve got to hit the ball to win. We just got out there and hit.”
That big outburst wasn't a surprise to Sylvester, who saw it coming.
“We were making good contact,” Sylvester said. “We just hit it right at people.”
Sumter scratched across an unearned run in the sixth to shorten the lead but McCracken, facing the pitch count limit, finished strong by striking out the side.
Landon Barker closed it out by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.