A standout second half performance from the Philip Simmons offense overpowered Aynor in the Iron Horses' 55-30 road win on Friday night.
Aynor went to halftime with a one-point lead in a back-and-forth shootout that featured plenty of offense, but it was ultimately 32 second-half points from Philip Simmons that helped the visitors knock off the Blue Jackets and improve to 5-0 on the season.
“Our team answered the call tonight,” Philip Simmons head coach Eric Bendig said after the game. “We knew tonight that we were going to have to go out there and out-score these guys. [Aynor head coach] Jason Allen does an incredible job with those kids. They’re tough and we knew we were going to be in for a battle. Our goal was just to keep scoring and hopefully end up with one more than them at the end of the game.”
Philip Simmons did just that — score. And when Bendig's team did, it scored in bunches.
In a game that featured 85 total points, the Iron Horses had their way from the jump on Friday night.
Aynor’s Friday night performance didn’t come without flashes of its own, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team’s first drive of the game took off over seven minutes of clock over 14 plays to put the Blue Jackets on the board, a series that finished with a Matthew Kerby touchdown rush.
Aynor found the end zone three times in the first half and went to halftime with a 24-23 advantage, but the Philip Simmons offense — namely the rushing attack led by senior tailback Sharod Williams — found a breakout groove out of the half.
The Iron Horses scored 26 points in the third quarter, tilting the field in the rushing game. By the end of the third quarter, Philip Simmons had a 49-24 lead.
“We were toe-to-toe with them, and I told our guys that. We had the lead at halftime,” Aynor head coach Jason Allen said. “That’s a good team. They have guys going to East Carolina, Coastal Carolina… that’s just a great team.
“I told our team before the game that win or lose, we needed to have a short memory. We just have to play and keep getting better.”
Aynor will stay at home next Friday when it hosts Conway in the final non-region game of the season. The Blue Jackets open up their region schedule against Manning on Sept. 29 in Aynor.
For Allen, he’ll be looking to the team’s leadership — the likes of seniors Rivers Johnson and Cody Smith — to carry his group through the final week of non-region competition.
With early games against Wilson and Philip Simmons in the rearview mirror, the Blue Jackets head coach said he values the opportunity to play Conway next week.
“We’re a young team and we haven’t had to handle a ton of adversity yet,” Allen said. “We’re playing some great teams right now, and we have Conway next week. If we come out of this [non-region] stretch 3-2, it gives us a great opportunity. It prepares us for the region, and that’s what we need.”
Next week’s game against Conway will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Philip Simmons, still perfect on the year, hosts Bishop England next week before kicking off its region schedule on Sept. 29 against Beaufort.
Aynor’s Matthew Kerby tries for a touchdown as Aynor hosts Philip Simmons on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Blue Jackets lost 30-55. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
