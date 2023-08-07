The Pee Dee 10U baseball team made a long trip to Rushton, Louisiana, for the 2023 Dixie Youth World Series.
They came home to a parade.
Pee Dee, in a stirring run that featured wins in three straight elimination games, finished second in the Division II AAA bracket.
“It feels great,” said Pee Dee head coach Brandon Tyler. “...We’re very excited.”
The team finished second in the World Series, completing a great postseason that included winning the South Carolina state championship.
Members of the team are Cullie Tyler, Gannon Tyler, Knox McCracken, Nick Gamboa, Spencer Johnson, Bryce Suarez, Hudson Squires, Eli Gore, Kamden Fogle, Stanton Barker and Anderson Ball.
Those are names, perhaps, that could become even better known as they get older.
“It's a big future out there,” Tyler said. “A lot of these kids when growing up, we hope, will be playing for Conway High School in the next few years.”
In the state tournament, Gamboa led the way with a .667 batting average in the World Series while Johnson hit .600. Squires and Cullie Tyler both hit .500, Gore came in at .444 and Gannon Tyler hit .364. Suarez with an earned run average of 0.70 and Gamboa with an ERA of 1.68 were the top pitchers.
Cullie Tyler was the top World Series hitter with a .412 batting average while Gamboa hit .353 and Gannon Tyler was at .333. Cullie Tyler led the pitching with a perfect 0.00 ERA, Barker had a 1.75 ERA and McCracken had a 1.83 ERA.
Reaching the championship game in Louisiana required a lot of work.
Pee Dee lost 4-2 to Florida in the first game of pool play, beat Georgia 7-2 and fell to Tennessee 10-6.
They advanced to the knockout round and thrived. First came a 3-2 win over Florida, followed by a 5-3 triumph over Mississippi. Next was a 7-0 whitewashing of Tennessee.
That set up the finale.
Pee Dee led 1-0 early but fell 6-1 to end an extremely successful season. Getting there was a long process.
“Just the hard work we’ve been putting in for years out there, the after hours of playing ball in and out of season,” Tyler said. “That’s what made it what it is.”
