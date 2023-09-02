Saying that a high school football team suffered a heartbreaking loss might qualify as a cliche because it happens so often.
But make no mistake about it, Carolina Forest was smarting Friday night.
Oceanside Collegiate quarterback Edward Reidenbach sealed the deal when he ran in a two-point conversion with 30.2 seconds remaining to send the Panthers to a 14-13 defeat that was, indeed, heartbreaking.
“This was a tough one tonight,” said Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris. “We felt like our kids executed and did a good job in the second half. We had our chances. We had the ball three times in the second half and had two turnovers. ... They did a great job. Give credit to them.”
Few would argue that it was a tough one.
The Panthers (1-2) were seemingly in control with a 13-6 lead and knocking on the door for another touchdown. They had second-and-five from the OC 12 when tailback Jaryn Fox took the handoff and headed for the end zone. But he fumbled and the Landsharks’ Grayson Freeling recovered at the 1 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
There was no way of knowing at the time that Carolina Forest wouldn't get the ball back until the game was nearly over. What ensued was an 18-play, 99-yard drive that took almost an entire quarter.
Reidenbach secured the touchdown by scrambling 17 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, he made two huge plays to keep the drive going. The first one was a 23-yard completion to tight end Travis Anderson on third-and-six from the Landsharks’ 5. Reidenbach, who is also the team’s punter, faked a quick kick before firing a strike to Anderson.
“Give them credit,” Morris said. “They made a play.”
Moments later, on fourth-and-13 from the Landsharks 41, Reidenbach hooked up with Logan Hamilton on a 16-yard completion. A crucial pass interference penalty helped keep the drive going forward.
After the touchdown, there was no consideration on Oceanside Collegiate’s part of playing for overtime.
“I don’t like to kick much,” said Oceanside Collegiate coach Chad Wilkes. “When we missed that first one, I decided we weren't going to kick again.”
The Panthers got the ball back with only time for a few plays and didn't threaten to score.
There was some anguish among the Panthers and while Morris didn't like the result, he looked at the big picture. When he coached at Harnett Central in North Carolina, Morris had a team fall by one point in a state championship game. This wasn't at that level.
“It’s early in the season and it’s a non-region game,” Morris said. “That's why we play this kind of schedule. We started 1-3 last year and only lost one game, to Sumter, the rest of the year.”
The Panthers wound up 8-5 and reached the third round of the 5A state playoffs.
Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) was the 2A state runner-up in 2022. The dramatic win came on the heels of a 28-6 loss to defending 4A state champion South Florence.
“I've got to process this,” Wilkes said. “We knew if we executed, we would be in a good spot. ... The offense finally put it together on that last drive. We know how good our defense is. They can always keep us in a game.”
That meant bending if not breaking at times. The Landsharks dug in and halted two Carolina Forest drives inside the 10, with the Panthers having to settle for a pair of short J.J. Chadick field goals. That loomed large later in the game.
Oceanside Collegiate was in control early. The Landsharks took a 6-0 lead when Reidenbach finished their second possession with a 7-yard touchdown run that saw the 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior dragged two defenders into the end zone.
The Panthers came right back with an 80-yard drive capped by Fox’s 2-yard run on an option pitch to the left side. Most of the yardage came when quarterback Ethan Hamilton hooked up with Finnian Mahood on a 57-yard catch-and-run to the Landsharks’ 2.
Chadick’s extra point kick gave Carolina Forest a 7-6 lead with just under six minutes to go in the first half.
The Panthers got the ball one more time in the first half with 1:33 to go and went to the two-minute drill. A big play was Hamilton’s 27-yard completion to Hayden Soles to the Oceanside Collegiate 25. The Panthers had first-and-goal at the 10 but after a 3-yard run by Khalil Johnson and an incompletion, Chadick kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2.1 seconds left in the first half.
After receiving the second half kickoff, the Panthers marched down the field. They had first-and-goal from the 3 but the Landsharks stuffed three running plays and Chadick kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 13-6 lead with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
Carolina Forest hosts South Florence on Friday.
