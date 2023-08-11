If you go by the numbers, three fourths of North Myrtle Beach’s 2022 football team could have been playing junior varsity.
That’s how young Greg Hill’s squad was last season, and he admits that the group was thrown into the fire.
The team went 2-9, picking up a home region win against Myrtle Beach to finish the regular season and make the playoffs, where it dropped a 14-7 game to Irmo.
The struggles of 2022 were somewhat inevitable, and it was a tight rope that Hill and the rest of his staff had to walk.
“It was hard because you don’t want to get so demoralized that your kids don’t want to play,” Hill said, referring to last season’s inexperienced squad. “And at the same time, we were trying to keep them in the reality world of knowing that we are trying to build forward. That’s really hard to do when you’re dealing with teenagers.”
But despite the difficult year behind them, there’s a new look on the field this summer for the Chiefs.
“Looking right now, you can see it a little bit in their eyes that there will be nothing that they’ll go against that they haven’t seen,” Hill said. “I think they feel like they can go out and compete with everyone.”
In some ways, the 2023 version of the Chiefs will look somewhat similar. The team returns six starters on defense — including all of its front four — and a large number of skill position players on offense. Up front offensively, North Myrtle Beach brings back experience and another year of growth, both physically and mentally.
But above all else, the Chiefs are set to rely on a new leader: Landon Cloninger at the quarterback position.
A junior, Cloninger receives high praise from his head coach.
After playing wide receiver last year while battling through injuries that kept him out of the quarterback spot, where he worked as a JV player, Cloninger is back as the team’s signal-caller.
“We noticed it when he came in as a freshman,” Hill said of Cloninger’s leadership. “Landon is that guy who everybody looks toward. If Landon’s going somewhere, if Landon says something, then it’s a good deal. That’s kind of the way this program is going to be. We see it as coaches now.
“His personality is very catchy. The kids enjoy playing with him. They listen to him. They respect him. He just has what I call that ‘it deal’ about leadership. The kids just listen to him and respond. It’s nothing that we’ve done.”
Cloninger will look to lead an offense that had its struggles in 2022, particularly in region play. The unit averaged under 10 points per game over its region schedule last year, and it was blanked by both Hartsville and South Florence.
Hill admits that the region is no slouch. And it isn’t.
But the coach expects a shift in how the offense is run this season. And it could start with Cloninger’s ability to effectively lead the group down the field while leaning on the run game.
“I feel very confident that we should be able to run the football,” Hill said. “Last year, toward the end of the year, I felt like we were running the ball really, really well. And this year, we’re bigger, faster and stronger. Up front, we’re going to be a seasoned group. We’ve been there and done that. It feels like running the ball should be our forte.”
Kaden Gore, a receiver who started for the Chiefs last year, says this year’s team culture feels markedly different than last year.
Sure, the Chiefs are still young and only in the second year of the Hill era. But according to Gore, the higher level of comfort is noticeable around the practice field. With it has come a higher level of expectations from the team’s leaders.
“[Outside] expectations for us this year are a lot higher. And that’s for our team, too,” Gore said. “Last year, we had a young team and everyone didn’t know what to expect. A lot of us didn’t know how things were going to go. But now that we all have that year under our belts, I think our expectations are higher.”
All in all, the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle. There aren’t many who would deny that.
The group is still young. The region is loaded with football talent.
Still, North Myrtle Beach is a group that fully expects to return to the playoffs again in 2023.
And as the countdown to kickoff gets closer, their head coach believes they are well on their way to being fully prepared.
“I tell the kids that last year they went through the gauntlet,” Hill said. “It prepared them for what they’re getting ready to go through right now. Everything we’ve done since January has prepared us for this moment. The bottom line is we’re not looking for moral victories. It’s time to win games that, last year, we felt like we had the chance to win.”
