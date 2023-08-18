Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.

One of the premier golf courses on the Grand Strand has been acquired by one of the premier golf course operators in the United States.

Tidewater Golf Club, which was named the nation’s best new public course by both Golf Digest and Golf Magazine when it opened in 1990, has been purchased by an investment group affiliated with KemperSports, which took over operation of the North Myrtle Beach course this week.

KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said Thursday that the company intends to continue operating Tidewater as is.

“We like the model as it is now with the public play, the destination package play and annual pass play,” Skinner said. “We think it’s a good model and have no plans to change that model. . . . We’ll continue as we operate it to learn more about the market and more about what the customers want and where the demand is, but right now we feel pretty good about the programs they have in place.”

Tidewater may not be the end of the company’s venture onto the Strand. KemperSports manages more than 140 golf courses, private clubs, sports venues, and destination resorts nationwide – coast to coast and border to border – including some of the most recognized names in the golf industry.

“We have other partners out there looking at other assets in the market,” Skinner said. “We hope to grow in that area. We think there are some real good opportunities there. We like the market demographics and the attraction it has to folks. So we hope Tidewater is kind of our anchor account, if you will, and we can grow from there.”