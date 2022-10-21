It was another tough loss for the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs against the South Florence Bruins at home Friday.

With no points on the board for the Chiefs, the Bruins came out on top 46-0.

“Obviously disappointed,” said Greg Hill, the Chiefs' head football coach. “You always want to win. That is a very, very good football team, and we knew that.”

Regardless of the outcome, Hill said his team still gave it all they had.

“I was very proud of our kids,” he said. “I thought our kids played hard the entire game. They didn’t quit. We just don’t have enough.”

What he learned about his players Friday night: they are resilient.

“I mean, they kept fighting,” Hill said. “They didn’t put their head down. It could’ve been easy to do that. I’m tickled pink with what I saw, how they prepared this week and, you know, as the game went on tonight, they were tough, they kept fighting.”

Flags flew in the first half, with multiple penalties and turnovers.

The Bruins scored four touchdowns in the first two quarters, up 29-0 at the half.

South Florence’s offense was strong throughout the game, scoring in each quarter. And their defense was just as good, keeping the Chiefs at bay and off the scoreboard.

NMB linebacker King Acosta suffered an injury in the third quarter that kept him out the remainder of the game.

South Florence didn’t let up in the second half, racking up another 17 points.

The Chiefs had a missed opportunity in the last minutes of the game to get some points on the board, but the Bruins, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, stopped each attempt.

After a 49-0 loss at Hartsville last week, the Chiefs have only won one game this season. That was against West Brunswick, North Carolina.

North Myrtle Beach is now 1-8 overall and 0-4 in region.

Next week, the Chiefs are set to play Myrtle Beach.

“That’s the big one,” Hill said, adding the team will put in some work this week. “It will be a great game. It will be a great atmosphere. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. It’s us and Myrtle Beach, and it’ll be a good game.”