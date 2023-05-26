HARTSVILLE | The Chiefs needed just one more win to complete a dream season.

Catawba Ridge had other plans.

North Myrtle Beach dropped game three of the 4A baseball state finals on Friday, losing in the finals series that they once held a 1-0 advantage in.

After winning game one on Monday, the Chiefs dropped a pair of games to finish their season, including Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Copperheads.

The Chiefs opened up the night with a 2-0 lead after a Luke Roupe two-run home run in the top of the first inning. But from there, the Catawba Ridge bats got hot and helped the team complete the comeback series win to earn the 4A title.

“We have to hang our hats on what we did achieve this year, and not what we didn’t achieve,” North Myrtle Beach coach Brian Alderson said after the loss. “I told them that it’s going to take them a day or two… but I promised them that in three or four days, they will bounce back. Then they’ll be able to sit back and let everything we did this year sink in.”

Roupe’s first-inning home run seemed to be the start North Myrtle Beach needed to earn its first-ever school baseball state title. However when Catawba Ridge scored a pair of runs to tie the game in the bottom of the second, the momentum switch was officially flipped.

The Copperheads recovered against Chiefs starter Josh Surigao and put up another two runs in the third inning, notching their first lead of the night and chasing Surigao after three innings of work.

Catawba Ridge head coach Stas Swerdzewski said the team’s answer after Roupe’s two-run home run was one of the highlights he discussed with his group after the game.

“It’s always important to answer back. After Roupe hit the home run, it was key that our guys realized that it was a long game and we just needed to chip away,” Swerdzewski said. “I think we did a pretty good job of just not letting them get too much momentum. We got that momentum back in our dugout.”