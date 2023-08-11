A new page in the Conway High School Tiger football program kicks off this year.
Head coach Josh Pierce takes over the reins and his main goal is to get his players believing they can win anytime they step onto the field.
Pierce comes into the Tiger fold from Lamar with an impressive resume, having been named the 2022 Coach of the Year in Region 6. He took his squad to the third round of the state playoffs.
The Tigers are coming off a 4-7 overall record and 1-3 in region play. Pierce says he has the players to turn that around as long as he can get them to believe they’re winners.
“They have been very receptive to what we are trying to teach them,” Pierce said. “It’s tough getting it out of them that they’re going to lose but their attitude has improved and I think we’re going to be just fine.”
Pierce has some senior leadership on this year’s squad that is hungry to turn the program around.
Senior quarterback Devin Grainger says he’s waited to be the team leader for a long time, and he intends to make the best of the situation.
He credits Pierce and the coaching staff with providing a winning atmosphere among his teammates.
He said he and his fellow seniors have taken the younger players under their wings to get them heading in the right direction.
Grainger says he has grown a lot in the quarterback position.
“I’ve learned to stay in the pocket and go through my reads,” he said. “A couple of years ago, as soon as somebody got in my face, I would take off running. I’ve got some good receivers I’ve learned to depend on.”
For the next two weeks, Pierce said the team will spend time working on itself and preparing for its first game.
The Tigers kick off their regular season at home on Aug. 25 against non-region foe Hartsville.
Pierce says his team is working hard to get ready for the upcoming season and if their attitude as practiced started is any indication, the Tigers will be just fine this year.
