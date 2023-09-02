Myrtle Beach's Patrick St John jumps to successfully block a Connor Schwalm punt in the second quarter Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. The blocked punt would result in a scoop and score for the Seahawks putting them ahead 10-3. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Friday felt like a statement win for Myrtle Beach.
Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson wouldn’t go as far to call it that — for him, it’s still early in the year. And admittedly, a “statement win” on Sept. 1 might be a stretch.
But in Myrtle Beach’s 30-9 win at St. James on Friday night, there were plenty of reasons for Wilson to be pleased. After a Week 0 loss to Camden, the Seahawks have won two straight games in convincing fashion.
Even the Myrtle Beach head coach knows the value in getting his team back to 2-1.
“On the road in a tough environment tonight, I’m proud of our guys,” Wilson said after his team’s win in Murrells Inlet. “We’re kind of on rivalry row right now. We had Conway last week, St. James now and Socastee next week. They are a lot of rivalries, and that's huge to us. It’s great to have these atmospheres as we get ready to get into region play.”
Things simply clicked for Wilson’s team on Friday night. The defense completely shut down a more-than-capable St. James offense. Junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe smoothly led the offense. Standout running back Malachi Washington couldn’t be stopped.
Friday’s game was all Seahawks, a performance good enough to push Myrtle Beach to a winning record.
The first half was relatively quiet on both sides and ultimately began as a defensive battle, far from the shootout that was somewhat expected between these two high-powered offenses. The teams traded field goals early, making it a 3-3 game late in the second quarter.
The biggest play in the first half came under two minutes when the Myrtle Beach defense made a stand to get the ball back at the end of the half. Sharks quarterback Connor Schwalm attempted a punt to send things to the half tied at three, but the Seahawks front forced pressure and a block. Matthew Campbell was there for the Seahawks to complete the scoop-and-score, punching in the only touchdown of the first half.
After two quarters, Myrtle Beach went to the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Seahawks to stretch their lead out of the half, making quick statements on both sides of the ball. The defense forced a quick Sharks three-and-out and immediately returned the football to the Seahawks offense. From there, it was the Washington show.
Washington took the first snap 70 yards, untouched on his way to the endzone for a touchdown. His dominance wouldn’t stop there. On the next possession, he took a delayed handoff for 33 yards for another score, eclipsing 200 yards on the night in the third quarter.
Seahawk fans — and opposing coaches — are used to Washington putting up big numbers. It’s become the expectation.
But the way that Washington keeps controlling the rushing game and breaking things open for Myrtle Beach is no longer a “what to watch for” storyline. It’s becoming appointment watching for area football fans.
“Malachi is a special young man,” Wilson said. “He carries the ball extremely well. He runs like he’s about 220 pounds. You can see his toughness and he delivers blows to defenders instead of the other way around. I’m just really proud of him. He’s going to keep grinding and keep getting better. He had just a tremendous offseason and you’re seeing that pay off now.”
St. James moved the ball plenty on the night — Schwalm kept the pace rolling through the air and on the ground throughout the game — but Myrtle Beach was seemingly one step ahead in crunch time moments, particularly in the red zone.
“We moved the football a lot of the night, but we just have to get better,” St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said after the loss. “We have a good group of seniors who are going to keep working.”
While the Myrtle Beach defense was stout when it mattered, Norwood said the ability of the Seahawks offense to stretch the field sideline-to-sideline was the evening’s difference-maker.
“They stretched our ends whenever they wanted to, that was the biggest thing,” Norwood said. “If they wanted to run outside, they did.”
With the win, Myrtle Beach moves to 2-1 on the season. St. James has now lost two straight games, including last week’s 41-30 loss to Philip Simmons.
Myrtle Beach will return home next weekend against Socastee. For St. James, it’s another home game against Lake City. Both games are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
St James' tailback Issaiah Brown is tripped up by Myrtle Beach linebacker Ricky Escobar in the first quarter Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Myrtle Beach's Patrick St John jumps to successfully block a Connor Schwalm punt in the second quarter Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. The blocked punt would result in a scoop and score for the Seahawks putting them ahead 10-3. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
St. James' wide receiver Cooper Kelly and Myrtle Beach defensive back Shamond Sutton eye a long Connor Schwalm pass during the first quarter Friday evening. Neither player would come up with the ball as the pass fell incomplete. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
The St. James defense had no answer for Myrtle Beach back Malachi Washington as he pounds into the endzone with 5:33 to go in the third quarter for his second touchdown of the evening. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
St James' tailback Issaiah Brown is tripped up by Myrtle Beach linebacker Ricky Escobar in the first quarter Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Shark's running back Kiondre Haynes is chased by Leron Favorite in the open field during the first quarter at St James Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Myrtle Beach Quarterback Gibson Gidroe releases a pass early in the second quarter at St. James Friday evening. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Seahawk linebacker Micah McKiever dives in an attempt to slow down St. James back Malachi Washington in the second quarter. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Myrtle Beach's Patrick St John jumps to successfully block a Connor Schwalm punt in the second quarter Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023. The blocked punt would result in a scoop and score for the Seahawks putting them ahead 10-3. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Seahawk defensive back Matthew Campbell crosses into the endzone after scooping up a blocked punt in the second quarter and returning it for the score. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Myrtle Beach defensive lineman Trace Bower jumps to avoid a defenseless and helmetless Connor Schwalm after he was sacked early in the fourth quarter. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
St. James' wide receiver Cooper Kelly and Myrtle Beach defensive back Shamond Sutton eye a long Connor Schwalm pass during the first quarter Friday evening. Neither player would come up with the ball as the pass fell incomplete. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Kiondre Haynes runs for some difficult yards against Myrtle Beach Friday night in Murrells Inlet. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
Malachi Washington works to move through a hole in the St. James defense Friday night. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
The St. James defense had no answer for Myrtle Beach back Malachi Washington as he pounds into the endzone with 5:33 to go in the third quarter for his second touchdown of the evening. Photo by Jim Berry/mhnphotog@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.