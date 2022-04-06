It’s time to play ball on the Grand Strand.
Fresh off spring training, Myrtle Beach Pelicans players and coaches took the field at their ballpark Tuesday afternoon for practice ahead of their season opener on Friday.
There are plenty of new faces on this year's roster for the Pelicans as well as some familiar ones. Outfielder Jason Wetzel has returned to the Grand Strand for 2022 to help lead the team through the Carolina League.
“I love meeting the new guys, new personalities,” Wetzel said. “Everyone loves each other. We all mesh really well, so I think it couldn’t have gone better.”
The Pelicans finished the 2021 season just under .500 with a record of 59-61. While the team did finish second in the division, they were light years behind the division winner, the Charleston RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach finished 23 games behind the RiverDogs, who went 82-38 and won the Low-A East League over the Down East Wood Ducks.
Last year, the Pelicans got off to a slow start, dropping their first three games of the season and allowing six or more runs in each of those games. The team did pick up steam toward the end of the year but could not catch up to their division rivals down in the Lowcountry.
Buddy Bailey, who returns to the Pelicans for another year as manager, is looking to avoid that tough start.
“We have to be smart with the workload,” Bailey said, referring to the many young guys on this team.
The Pelicans are not far removed from a championship, winning it all back in 2016 when Bailey was also at the helm. Bailey, who has been with the club for five seasons during his nearly four-decade-long career, said when it comes to Minor League Baseball, where players could possibly move up to the majors, it's about those players that come in midway through the season who really help finish the job the first group starts.
“Hopefully the roots are in the ground deep enough and solid enough for when those moves do happen and you got to bring in new guys, the clubhouse is running the way it should be, the chemistry is right, so there’s nothing different when new guys come in,” Bailey said.
Earlier this year, all eyes were on the baseball world as the owners, governors of baseball and the players battled it out for a new collective bargaining agreement. Despite the efforts, the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season was pushed back two weeks. While the lockout did not have any major effects on the minor leagues, players were intrigued by how many people, especially fans, were voicing their opinions on the lockout and begging for an agreement so they could watch the sport.
“It’s really crazy how many people care about the sport of baseball and people were genuinely concerned they might miss a season,” Wetzel said.
As the season is now within an arm’s reach, excitement is building for another fun year at Pelicans Ballpark. For players like Wetzel, there's just something about Myrtle Beach that makes baseball exciting.
“It’s electric here,” Wetzel said. “Fireworks going off across the street, there’s people yelling, one dollar beers, come on now. It’s a great spot to play and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
Fellow catcher Ethan Hearn, who also is returning the Pelicans from last year’s squad, agrees with his teammate.
“I get excited just to play baseball, then you come out and you got thousands of fans out here that want to see you do something fun and see you do something cool out here,” Hearn said. “Your adrenaline gets pumping, your heart gets racing a little bit, you know? It gets loud and it gets rowdy for sure.”
The Pelicans will officially start the 2022 season on the road Friday against defending champion Charleston. Bailey is looking forward to seeing what the RiverDogs can bring after putting together what he called “the best Low-A League team that’s been around in years.”
“I’m sure a lot of teams in the league are like us, hoping we have a little bit of a better team than we did last year, better players but time will tell that,” Bailey said.
His players are also excited for Friday’s matchup.
“We’re gonna go at ‘em,” Wetzel said. “We’re ready.”
After a weekend series down in the Lowcountry, the Pelicans will return home for their opening day at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday against the Augusta GreenJackets, with first pitch happening at 7:05 p.m.
Players and coaches, including Wetzel, are expecting a big crowd Tuesday night.
“I’ll try man, I’ll try,” Wetzel laughed.
For tickets to the Pelicans home opener, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.