Ready for some college football?
You’re in luck, as the Myrtle Beach Bowl is set to make its debut next month. The first installment of the event will take place Dec. 21 at Brooks Stadium, located on the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway.
“After many months of challenges, we are delighted to be bringing this game to the Myrtle Beach area,” ESPN Events Executive Director Rachel Quigley said in a news release. “While this year may not be traditional, our team has worked tirelessly to establish this game and ensure its success for years to come.”
Two NCAA Division I college football programs will compete in the bowl game, with each team being chosen based on its win-loss record. The game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 2:30 p.m.
“We are excited to have an official date for the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl, and we look forward to working with ESPN Events to create the best event and atmosphere possible for the participating teams,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “This event will showcase the Myrtle Beach area, providing additional positive national coverage for our destination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.