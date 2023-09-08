Gibson Goodroe was ready for his moment.
Over the first three games of his season, the Myrtle Beach junior quarterback had to find his way through an up-and-down start. That’s expected for a first-year varsity starter who took last year completely off of football.
The Myrtle Beach coaching staff knew things would take time.
But in Friday night’s 23-21 win over Socastee — a victory that advanced Myrtle Beach to 3-1 on the season — Goodroe took the keys and broke out with a drive-away performance.
Things didn’t come easy for the Seahawks on Friday. Socastee matched efforts on both sides of the ball and kept pace on offense in a game that, at times, felt like a back-and-forth shootout.
Friday night, however, was Goodroe’s to find rhythm, improve, control and ultimately win.
“Everything really started to click tonight,” the Myrtle Beach starting quarterback said after the game. “Tonight was really just more of a confidence-booster for me. I felt better about myself… this has been a ton mentally, watching film and learning everything, but it’s been really good.”
The Myrtle Beach win wasn't perfect. In fact, at times early, the numbers might have told you that Socastee had the Seahawks outmatched.
The Braves’ passing game — specifically the duo of quarterback Rocco Wojcik and Quadir Scott — caught fire early. Socastee brought an offensive game plan that worked. Wojcik was dynamic both through the air and with his legs, helping Socastee to a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The second half brought plenty more of that end-to-end action, as the teams traded touchdowns — including a pair from Myrtle Beach standout running back Malachi Washington.
The game’s difference-maker ultimately came with under three minutes to play, when the Myrtle Beach defense forced a Socastee punt deep in Braves territory. The fourth-down snap was errant, going past Wojcik — who also punts for Socastee — and through the back of the end zone. That gave Myrtle Beach the 23-21 advantage, one it would hold onto thanks to a pair of first downs on the team’s game-sealing drive.
“I told our guys at halftime that maybe this is what we needed,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said of the close game. “I said maybe we needed a little bit of this adversity to see if we could handle it. I thought our guys did a good job of stepping up in the second half and playing with emotion. That was something we were missing in the first half.”
On his junior quarterback, Wilson had high praise.
Goodroe was helped by his team’s steady run game and defensive efforts, but make no mistake — the standout factor in Friday night’s game was the gritty play of Myrtle Beach’s signal-caller.
“Socastee packed the box on us and tried to take away our running game, and that forced us to throw it. But I thought Gibson handled that really well,” Wilson said.
“He’s getting better and we’re seeing him grow. In our region, you have to run and throw the football, so it’s been nice to see… this gives him that confidence moving forward. He’s so inexperienced, sometimes it’s like he’s on a rollercoaster ride. But we love the fact that he’s a competitor and that he wants to grow and get better."
With Friday’s win, the Seahawks now have a bye week before hosting Marion on Sept. 22.
Wilson said the open week will be full of focusing on growth across the board, but with a particular emphasis on helping Goodroe advance on offense.
It’s safe to say Goodroe won’t be complaining about that.
With a big smile as he left the Myrtle Beach locker room on Friday, he described his readiness to keep climbing the ladder.
“This has been a lot of fun. It got a little close tonight, but it was still good for us to have a close game… just hopefully the next one isn’t this close,” Goodroe said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.