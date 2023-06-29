Patrick Young timed it perfectly, jumping the route, intercepting a pass and running up the field with a big grin on his face.
The Socastee defensive back was ready for prime time even though it’s still the middle of the summer and the play came in a 7-on-7 workout.
“That’s what I like to do,” said Young, a rising senior. “That’s why I’m out there. I’m here to play make plays.”
On the very next snap, with the Braves on offense, quarterback Rocco Wojcik rifled a touchdown pass.
Just like he was in mid-season form.
“Just practicing and coming out here every day with the guys,” said Wojcik, a rising senior whose 2022 season was cut short due to injury. “Continuing to get reps and everything.”
The Braves were out there on Wednesday with North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and host St. James for a workout that lasted an hour and a half.
It was held at a brisk pace, with plenty of plays being made on both sides as is typical in a 7-on-7 scrimmage.
North Myrtle Beach defensive back Syncere Jefferson made a couple of nice pass breakups on long throws.
“He didn't play last year,” said North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill. “He’s playing this year.”
St. James quarterback Connor Schwalm, a veteran starter, continued to make solid throws for the Sharks.
“In these things, you do some things you’re good and there’s things you want to improve on,” said St. James coach Tommy Norwood. “That’s why we do this 7-on-7 stuff. This is the fourth one we’ve done and we’re trying to build some momentum.”
Socastee is another frequent participant.
“We’re installing a new defense,” said Braves coach Ben Hampton. “It’s been slow and methodical. That’s why we schedule all these passing leagues. We want to get more and more comfortable with it. Now when we put pads on, we’ll see what happens.”
Young certainly looked comfortable, especially after he cut off another route and grabbed another interception.
“I just keep my eyes on the quarterback, read and know my responsibilities,” Young said.
Speaking of looking comfortable, Wojcik fit that description. His coach will tell you that.
“Rocco knows what we want to do on offense,” Hampton said. “I let him call it most of the time today.”
Most of his throws were on the money, too.
“It feels great,” Wojcik said. “You know you’re going to come out there every day. They’re going to work. You’re going to work and just get ready for each game.”
