The area learned plenty in Friday night’s Week 0 football action, just enough to ignite the area’s football-viewing interests and prepare us all for what should be a unique football season across Horry County.

There were highlights — consider St. James’ 49-0 win over Waccamaw and the Loris defense pitching a shutout against Green Sea Floyds.

There were tough losses — Aynor’s one-point road loss to Wilson and North Myrtle Beach’s 6-0 loss to Socastee among them.

But in total, Week 0 truly acted as a “here’s what we know now about our teams” showcase for area coaches, helping plot the course for the rest of the 2023 season.

“Winning in the first week gives you a lot of confidence,” St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said on Saturday after reviewing his team’s standout win. “We had some guys in the game who had a new opportunity to really stand out and they did.”

That element of Week 0 — a new opportunity for area athletes to make their mark early — certainly played out, and not just for Norwood’s Sharks.

Take the Socastee defense for example. Last year, the Braves went 2-8 and missed the playoffs, struggling through the middle part of the season to keep opposing defenses off the board.

On Friday against North Myrtle Beach, Ben Hampton’s team pitched a shutout, leaning on its defense to post a 6-0 win over the Chiefs to begin the year 1-0.

“We just kept fighting, even when our backs got pinned against the wall a couple of times,” Hampton said. “They just kept coming up with plays. We had four turnovers and three interceptions. That tripled our interception total from last year in Week 0 this year. I’m just very proud of that group. They carried us.”

The aforementioned Loris defense was another group that took full advantage of its Week 0 opportunity.

It allowed a total of 11 total yards to Green Sea Floyds on Friday night.

Eleven total yards.

Pair that with a high-flying offense, led by junior QB Jackson Huff’s three passing touchdowns, and you have the blueprint for a 41-0 season-opening win.