The area learned plenty in Friday night’s Week 0 football action, just enough to ignite the area’s football-viewing interests and prepare us all for what should be a unique football season across Horry County.
There were highlights — consider St. James’ 49-0 win over Waccamaw and the Loris defense pitching a shutout against Green Sea Floyds.
There were tough losses — Aynor’s one-point road loss to Wilson and North Myrtle Beach’s 6-0 loss to Socastee among them.
But in total, Week 0 truly acted as a “here’s what we know now about our teams” showcase for area coaches, helping plot the course for the rest of the 2023 season.
“Winning in the first week gives you a lot of confidence,” St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said on Saturday after reviewing his team’s standout win. “We had some guys in the game who had a new opportunity to really stand out and they did.”
That element of Week 0 — a new opportunity for area athletes to make their mark early — certainly played out, and not just for Norwood’s Sharks.
Take the Socastee defense for example. Last year, the Braves went 2-8 and missed the playoffs, struggling through the middle part of the season to keep opposing defenses off the board.
On Friday against North Myrtle Beach, Ben Hampton’s team pitched a shutout, leaning on its defense to post a 6-0 win over the Chiefs to begin the year 1-0.
“We just kept fighting, even when our backs got pinned against the wall a couple of times,” Hampton said. “They just kept coming up with plays. We had four turnovers and three interceptions. That tripled our interception total from last year in Week 0 this year. I’m just very proud of that group. They carried us.”
The aforementioned Loris defense was another group that took full advantage of its Week 0 opportunity.
It allowed a total of 11 total yards to Green Sea Floyds on Friday night.
Eleven total yards.
Pair that with a high-flying offense, led by junior QB Jackson Huff’s three passing touchdowns, and you have the blueprint for a 41-0 season-opening win.
There’s plenty we learned in Week 0, and below, you can find a quick rundown of everything that happened for Horry County schools in the first edition of 2023 Friday Night Lights.
Football season is back. And for the programs who got the first notch in the win column under their belts, momentum is rolling as everyone prepares for school days to return.
“The first one is always the big one. Every coach in South Carolina and across the nation wants to start the first week with a win,” Hampton said. “To get everyone confidence and get everyone moving in the right direction, a win in Week 0 is huge.”
Week 0 Recaps
Hartsville 55, Conway 7
Most knew that Hartsville enters this season as one of the best 4A schools in the state. Friday’s opener underscored that Conway still has work to do. First-year head coach Josh Pierce has plenty of time to make adjustments, but he’ll have to do it quickly before next week’s home rivalry game against Myrtle Beach.
Camden 43, Myrtle Beach 0
The storyline in Friday’s game for Myrtle Beach was unfortunate turnovers. The Seahawks turned the ball over five times in the first half, a recipe that head coach Mickey Wilson acknowledged will not win many games at any level. It’s no secret that Camden is tough. But Myrtle Beach will need to quickly recover as it begins a three-game stretch of area opponents next week with Conway (followed by St. James and Socastee).
Socastee 6, North Myrtle Beach 0
In a low-scoring matchup, Ben Hampton’s Socastee squad did just enough to pick up its first win of the year. The lone touchdown was a Rocco Wojcik 44-yard touchdown pass to Josh Brown to get on the board and earn the win.
For Socastee, a shutout on defense is a massive win to begin the year. Hampton and the rest of the staff will be pleased with that effort. But Friday was not a total loss for Greg Hill’s North Myrtle Beach team either. Moral victories aren’t worth much, but the Chiefs defense showed that it might be prepared to have a strong 2023 season.
St. James 49, Waccamaw 0
This one was all Sharks from the start, the perfect way for St. James to begin a season that certainly has some expectations attached to it. There wasn’t much doubt that the Sharks would pick up a win here in Week 0, but doing it in convincing fashion — a shutout and dominance on offense — was a plus. Friday was an all-around step in an excellent direction for St. James.
Wilson 21, Aynor 20
Friday night’s loss to Wilson was a heartbreaker for Aynor, and there’s simply no other way to put it. The Blue Jackets were leading late in the game before Wilson drove down the field for a touchdown to go on top. Even worse, Aynor lost last season’s opener to Wilson by just one point. There’s plenty to like about this Blue Jackets team, but winning the close ones down the stretch will be even more necessary now.
Loris 41, Green Sea Floyds 0
There wasn’t much about this game not to like for the Loris Lions. The defense allowed a grand total of 11 yards. That's correct. Over the entire game, the Lions defense allowed the equivalent of one first down plus a single yard.
Greg Mance said his team’s defense could be better than it has ever been, and fans saw why on Friday. The Lions were helped by quarterback Jackson Huff’s three passing touchdowns, two to receiver Zhimire Herring. Next week, the Lions travel to North Myrtle Beach while Green Sea Floyds hosts Johnsonville.
Carolina Forest 49, West Brunswick 20
This one goes in the “as expected” column for Carolina Forest, which traveled up to Shallotte to take care of business on Friday. Some may have expected an offensive breakout for the Panthers and that's what happened, as the team was up 35-7 at half and cruised the rest of the way.
There’s plenty to like early for Marc Morris’ team — they’ll look to keep it going next week in the home opener against Summerville. They’ll then stay at home the next two weeks against Oceanside and South Florence. The Panthers won’t hit the road again until Sept. 15 when the team travels to Stratford.
