Green Sea Floyds' quest to clinch a second region title in two years came up short Friday night as the Trojans fell on the road to Lake View 36-14.

“Our kids fought hard,” GSF head coach Joey Price said. “They didn’t give up and played four quarters of football.”

The Trojans almost had a two-touchdown lead to start to the game, but dropped passes on key third downs ended up being what kept Lake View in the contest.

Lake View took advantage of the mistakes and took a 6-0 lead midway through the opening quarter thanks to an 85-yard touchdown reception from Trey Page.

After going down 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Trojans' offense finally started to come to life. They put together a decent drive and got just outside the red zone. However, Trojans quarterback Banks Lovett threw his second interception of the night as the Wild Gators picked off Lovett in the end zone.

“That’s high school kids trying to make plays and they dropped the ball or here, there, whatever,” Price said. “They didn’t mean to do it and nobody feels more worse than they do.”

The Wild Gators piled it on early in the second half, scoring from 46 yards out on the first play of the third quarter to put Lake View in the driver’s seat 22-0.

Still, the Trojans did not waver. The offense put together a solid drive combining the talents of Lovett and Colby Thorndyke as Thorndyke finished the drive with a touchdown from three yards out to cut the lead to 16 following the failed two-point conversion.

Despite only completing two passes in his first eight attempts for just 4 yards, along with two interceptions, Lovett rebounded in the second half, going 7-for-8 through the air for 81 yards. Lovett finished the night throwing for 85 yards on 9-of-16 passing and two interceptions.

“He’s capable of throwing the football if we give him time,” Price said. “Today’s the first time today that I think we protected him. He’s a good kid, a smart kid, that plays hard.”