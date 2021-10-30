Green Sea Floyds' quest to clinch a second region title in two years came up short Friday night as the Trojans fell on the road to Lake View 36-14.
“Our kids fought hard,” GSF head coach Joey Price said. “They didn’t give up and played four quarters of football.”
The Trojans almost had a two-touchdown lead to start to the game, but dropped passes on key third downs ended up being what kept Lake View in the contest.
Lake View took advantage of the mistakes and took a 6-0 lead midway through the opening quarter thanks to an 85-yard touchdown reception from Trey Page.
After going down 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Trojans' offense finally started to come to life. They put together a decent drive and got just outside the red zone. However, Trojans quarterback Banks Lovett threw his second interception of the night as the Wild Gators picked off Lovett in the end zone.
“That’s high school kids trying to make plays and they dropped the ball or here, there, whatever,” Price said. “They didn’t mean to do it and nobody feels more worse than they do.”
The Wild Gators piled it on early in the second half, scoring from 46 yards out on the first play of the third quarter to put Lake View in the driver’s seat 22-0.
Still, the Trojans did not waver. The offense put together a solid drive combining the talents of Lovett and Colby Thorndyke as Thorndyke finished the drive with a touchdown from three yards out to cut the lead to 16 following the failed two-point conversion.
Despite only completing two passes in his first eight attempts for just 4 yards, along with two interceptions, Lovett rebounded in the second half, going 7-for-8 through the air for 81 yards. Lovett finished the night throwing for 85 yards on 9-of-16 passing and two interceptions.
“He’s capable of throwing the football if we give him time,” Price said. “Today’s the first time today that I think we protected him. He’s a good kid, a smart kid, that plays hard.”
Following the touchdown drive, the Trojans defense stood tall, stopping the Wild Gators inside the 10-yard line to force a turnover on downs late in the third quarter. Green Sea Floyds began marching down the field but a fumble by Thorndyke would give the Lake View the ball back at the Trojans' 32.
The Wild Gators made the Trojans pay for it, scoring on the first play of their drive to extend the lead to 28-6.
On the ensuing drive, Thorndyke fumbled again and Lake View would take control going into in the final quarter.
Thorndyke would leave the game with an injury after that drive and did not return to the game. Following the game, Price said Thorndyke was OK and would be evaluated again after the team returned home.
The Trojans' defense put the Wild Gators up against the wall with a fourth down and three from the 15 but Lake View answered the call and got a touchdown, making it 36-6 with just over 10 minutes to go in the game.
GSF's Kaden Watson found his way into the end zone late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late as Lake View ran down the clock, ultimately sealing the victory and the top spot in the region.
“Lake View’s got a very good team,” Price said. “They’ve got a lot of tradition, something that we’re striving to get.”
The loss Friday puts the Trojans at 5-2 on the year and 3-1 in region play. The loss also ended a five-game winning streak.
After a one-year hiatus, Green Sea Floyds will now look to their return to the Class 1A playoffs next week, hosting Allendale-Fairfax. Price said the team is happy to be back in this position.
“It’s just important that we’re having a playoff game,” Price said. “A home game makes it even better.”
Price said after what he’s seen his team go through this season, he’s confident about the product the Trojans will put out on the field next Friday.
“I feel good about what we’ve done as a body of work,” Price said. “Certainly we would have loved to have played better tonight and we would have loved to win this game, but that’s not everything that measures this team or what they’ve done this year.”
Price said he’s harping hard on the opportunity that is now at the feet of the Trojans.
“Let’s work hard and let’s get ready to play,” he said. “It’s another game. It’s an opportunity to advance. And you want to advance.”
Kickoff between Green Sea Floyds and Allendale-Fairfax is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The winner will advance to take on the winner of Baptist Hill and South Branch the following week.
