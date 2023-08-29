Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
A new force in the Myrtle Beach golf industry is being created with the merger of the two largest golf package providers in the market.
MyrtleBeachGolf.com and Golf Trek, which operates in part as MyrtleBeachGolf.app, are joining forces.
The merger is expected to be finalized on Sept. 5.
Golf Trek owner Parker Smith will be the CEO of the new company, which will have an initial golf sales staff of 28. The two enduring brands will continue to be used, at least in the immediate aftermath of the merger.
MyrtleBeachGolf.com is owned by Brittain Resorts & Hotels, which was founded in 1943, and Golf Trek has been operating since 1979. The two entities have booked millions of golf rounds on the Grand Strand.
“We’re very excited about what that merger means for us,” Brittain Resorts president Matthew Brittain said. “Parker is good at what he does and we bring certain things to the table.”
Packages combining lodging and tee times for vacationing golf groups are an integral part of the Strand’s spring and fall golf seasons, and package companies can offer golfers a vast array of courses and lodging options.
