Coastal Carolina enters the 2023 football season with some definitive knowns and perhaps a few more unknowns.
The knowns start with what the Chanticleers can expect from three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall and a plethora of returning offensive skill players that will be at the quarterback’s disposal.
The unknowns include a new coaching staff and a wave of players who are new to the program – 52 of them.
Former N.C. State, Ohio State, Texas and Nebraska offensive coordinator Tim Beck replaced Jamey Chadwell as head coach in December following Chadwell’s departure for Liberty after six years in Conway.
Beck retained just one coach from Chadwell’s staff – outside linebackers and special teams coach Josh Miller – and the new coaches include offensive coordinator Travis Trickett and defensive coordinator Craig Naivar.
Their influence on the team’s style of play on both sides of the ball will begin to be seen Saturday night, when the Chants face UCLA in the Rose Bowl stadium in a 10:30 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff that will be broadcast on ESPN.
CCU’s 52 newcomers comprise nearly half the team.
The transfer portal has made larger player turnover commonplace, but more than 50 players is high even for today’s standards.
Twenty-nine of those are transfers from FBS, FCS, Division II and junior college schools, and many bring size and speed to the defense.
Only about 15 of the newcomers were on campus for spring practices, so the coaching staff has had a limited amount of time to assess what it has in each new player.
CCU on offense
The offense under Beck and Trickett will certainly be different than the unique triple-option spread scheme employed over the past six years by Chadwell.
Beck has said the offense will be diverse and may still incorporate some of those features.
Trickett has worked on staffs with notable coaches such as Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban and Rich Rodriquez, and has been an offensive coordinator for eight seasons with stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016) and Samford (2012-15).
The Chants return nearly all of their skill position contributors, which means McCall has plenty of weapons that he is already familiar with.
Receivers Sam Pinckney, who recorded 996 receiving yards in his fifth college season last year, and reigning Sun Belt rookie of the year Jared Brown, who had 789 receiving yards, more than 16 yards per catch and seven touchdowns receiving and rushing, both returned.
As did senior receiver Tyson Mobley, who started 11 games last year and was third on the team with 40 receptions for 490 yards and five receiving TDs.
Chris Rhone, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore, and 6-2 redshirt freshman De’Andre Coleman return from injuries and give the Chants more size at receiver.
The team’s top two rushers in the 2022 season return in CJ Beasley, who has gained about 15 pounds in the offseason to bulk up to 215, and Reese White, who combined for nearly 1,300 yards on the ground and had more than 5 yards per carry apiece. Speedy Braydon Bennett returns after missing most of the 2022 season with an upper body injury.
Even redshirt sophomore Max Balthazar returns to the deep backfield after playing in eight games and rushing for 141 yards last year.
“We have guys all over the field so my job is to just take care of the ball and get them the ball the best way I can in open space and let those guys make plays,” McCall said. “Because that’s what they’ve done and that’s how we’ve been successful here in the past.”
The tight end position has been especially competitive this fall with little experience returning and several large transfers coming in from Power Five schools including Zach Courtney from Colorado, Cane Berrong from Notre Dame, Kendall Karr of North Carolina, and Matt Alaimo of Rutgers, the oldest of the tight end group as a redshirt senior.
Redshirt junior Logan Mauldin has the most returning experience, having played in three games last year.
The offensive line will be larger this year after last year’s line was tagged with the moniker the “Mighty Mites.” All-American center/guard Willie Lampkin was lost to a transfer to North Carolina.
Redshirt senior guard Will McDonald will anchor the offensive line and is a Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team selection. Experienced upperclassmen Dillon Luther and Willie Moise return to the other guard spot after splitting time in 2022, and redshirt sophomore Thomas Johnson of Aynor has won the starting center job in a three-way competition that included Myrtle Beach High grad Evan Jumper, who may also see playing time.
“I think [Johnson] has done a really good job and I think he’s in a really good spot mentally in terms of preparing, not trying to overhype himself and stay calm and collected,” McCall said. “If he continues what he’s been doing he’ll be completely fine. . . . I’m excited for Thomas and some other younger guys to go out and play their first college snaps in the Rose Bowl. I know they’ll show up and come to play.”
Redshirt senior Donnell Wilson and Zovon Lindsay, a 2021 N.C. State transfer, return to the tackle spots. Both are at least 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, and six newcomers have been competing for the starting tackle positions as well.
CCU on defense
The Chants will need to be better on defense after ranking 110th in FBS in points allowed (31.8), 124th in passing yards allowed per game (285.5) and 101st in total yards allowed per game (418).
So CCU will welcome the changes on defense.
Naivar has 30 years of experience, including in the Pac-12 and Big 12, was on the same staff with Beck at Texas from 2017-19, and arrived at Coastal following a year as SMU’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach in 2022.
The defense is bigger and possibly more athletic and faster than it has ever been at CCU.
“We’ve got a lot of big, fast dudes, I’ll say that,” redshirt senior linebacker J.T. Killen. “We’ve got some size out there, we’ve got some guys who can run. I’m excited to see how it turns out. . . . We look the part.”
The Chants are expected to use multiple defensive formations with a 4-3 base of four down linemen and three linebackers, with some nickel featuring five defensive backs.
The linebacking corps returns with the most experience.
There, the Chants return three starters in 2022 CCU leading tackler Killen, Shane Bruce and Tre Pinkney, who had two interceptions and double-digit tackles in three consecutive games last year. Bruce was third on the team in tackles last season with 42.
Along the defensive line, Kennedy Roberts, Ja’Quon Griffin and Braylon Ryan all return after either starting or seeing significant playing time, though none were in the top 12 on the team in tackles. Griffin was second in sacks with 5.5 sacks in 2022, however. Defensive end Emmanuel Johnson, a 2021 transfer from Georgia Tech, returns from an injury that shortened his 2022 season.
Seven transfers bring size and athleticism to the defensive line, and junior college transfer Joah Cash and Allen Henry have apparently earned starts along the line in the opener.
Like the defensive line, the starting positions in the secondary have been highly contested after the departures of cornerbacks Lance Boykin and D’Jordan Strong.
Super senior cornerback Jacob Proche returns after recording 31 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception last season, and kick returner Matthew McDoom may increase playing time at cornerback.
Transfers vying for playing time at cornerback including Courtney Eubanks from South Dakota State, Keontae Jenkins from TCU, Keonte Lusk of DII East Central University, and 6-4 Abraham Temoney III from Erskine.
Safeties include returning junior starter Tobias Fletcher, Joshua Madison, who started four games in 2022, eight-game starter Charles Arnold Jr. and Dre Pinckney, who started the 2022 season opener but was injured in the game and missed the remainder of the year.
Jahmar Brown, a 2022 transfer from South Carolina, is being moved from linebacker to safety. Newcomers at safety include Utah transfer Clayton Isbell, a former FCS All-American at Illinois State.
The Chants come out of fall camp healthy, and Beck believes ready to go despite the new coaching staff and a lot of newcomers.
“I’ve got confidence in our guys. I like where we’re at, I really do. We’re in a really good place,” Beck said.
The Chants received some measure of respect from the Sun Belt Conference’s coaches, as they were picked to finish third in the East Division behind James Madison and Appalachian State.
Like last year, however, James Madison, which defeated a McCall-less Coastal 47-7 in the 2022 regular season finale to finish first record-wise in the East Division, is ineligible for the division title because it’s in its second year of transition from FCS to FBS.
Coastal Carolina's 2023 schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EST)
Sept. 2, at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Sept. 9, vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Georgia State* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Georgia Southern* 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 Bye
Oct. 10 at Appalachian State* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Arkansas State* TBA
Oct. 28 vs. Marshall* TBA
Nov. 4 at Old Dominion* TBA
Nov. 11 vs. Texas State* TBA
Nov. 18 at Army 12 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. James Madison* TBA
* Sun Belt Conference game
