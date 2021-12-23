Coastal Carolina’s star quarterback announced Tuesday evening his return for a third season following rumors he would possibly leave the program after the end of the season.
“With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me,” McCall said on his Twitter account. “I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina.”
In a letter posted to his Twitter account, McCall expressed his love for the program and the CCU community in the most emphatic way possible.
“When I say I piss teal, I mean it,” McCall said. “One last ride baby! Let’s do it! Chants forever!”
The announcement comes after there was speculation that the redshirt sophomore would enter his name in the transfer portal following the Cure Bowl last week. Prior to the bowl game, McCall was asked if he had any plans to declare for the NFL Draft or enter his name in the transfer portal. The back-to-back Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year gave a rather enigmatic response.
“It’s been a thought in the back of my mind,” McCall said after a practice in Orlando last week. “At this point, I’m focused on winning this bowl game. I’ll be back. I’ll be playing college football again next year. A lot to think about but obviously focused on this last objective.”
McCall and the Chanticleers were successful in that last objective, winning their first ever bowl game in program history, defeating Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 17. McCall was named the MVP of the game, completing 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 315 yards and four touchdowns.
The stellar performance in the Cure Bowl came after a period of time where it looked as if McCall was done for the 2021 season following an injury. Head coach Jamey Chadwell credited his effort in rehab to get back to where he was for the final three games of the season, all of which were CCU wins.
“He probably wasn’t healthy through the last parts of the regular season, but he wanted to play to push through that,” Chadwell said in the postgame press conference in Orlando.
Chadwell did address the speculation following the bowl game and remained hopeful that his quarterback would return for another season in the teal and bronze.
“We’re confident he loves Coastal and he’s going to be here with us and finish out his career,” Chadwell said. “I believe that until I see otherwise. We’re thankful to have him on our team and he knows how much he cares about his teammates and how much his teammates care about him. He’s a special player.”
McCall finished the 2021 season with highest passing efficiency rating of all time in a single with a 207.6 rating, higher than Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones (2020) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Heisman winning quarterbacks in LSU’s Joe Burrow (2019) and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (2018).
Along with the passing efficiency rating, McCall finished with 2,873 passing yards, completed 176 of his 241 passes and had a touchdown to interception ratio of 27 to 3.
After another stellar season, McCall now stands in the upper echelon of great Coastal Carolina quarterbacks that have come through the program in the last 19 years. McCall has certainly become a popular figure on campus and in college football. It’s a popularity he is grateful for, especially coming from the fans of Teal Nation.
“The first day I stepped on this campus, I knew this was my home,” McCall said on his social media. “To the fans that have helped paint this nation teal, none of this would have been possible without you guys. The support is unmatched and is always so appreciated. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
With his fourth and final touchdown pass in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, McCall surpassed Tyler Thigpen for second all-time in career passing touchdowns with 54. He became the fourth Chanticleer to surpass 5,000 career passing yards in the Chants’ 27-21 overtime win at South Alabama on the final game of the regular season.
After two seasons, McCall is 20-2 as a starter, missing only three games in the past two years. The Chants are 2-1 in those games.
With 5,386 passing yards, McCall needs 1,213 yards to surpass Thigpen for second all-time in career passing yards. McCall may need a few extra games in 2022 if he wants to become the Chants’ all-time leader in passing yards. McCall is 4,533 yards short of that record at this time. However, with just 19 touchdowns in 2022, McCall can surpass Ross for most career passing touchdowns in CCU history.
McCall and the Chanticleers are set to open the 2022 season at Brooks Stadium in Conway with Army on Saturday, Sept. 3.
