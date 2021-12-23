Coastal Carolina’s star quarterback announced Tuesday evening his return for a third season following rumors he would possibly leave the program after the end of the season.

“With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me,” McCall said on his Twitter account. “I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina.”

In a letter posted to his Twitter account, McCall expressed his love for the program and the CCU community in the most emphatic way possible.

“When I say I piss teal, I mean it,” McCall said. “One last ride baby! Let’s do it! Chants forever!”

The announcement comes after there was speculation that the redshirt sophomore would enter his name in the transfer portal following the Cure Bowl last week. Prior to the bowl game, McCall was asked if he had any plans to declare for the NFL Draft or enter his name in the transfer portal. The back-to-back Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year gave a rather enigmatic response.

“It’s been a thought in the back of my mind,” McCall said after a practice in Orlando last week. “At this point, I’m focused on winning this bowl game. I’ll be back. I’ll be playing college football again next year. A lot to think about but obviously focused on this last objective.”

McCall and the Chanticleers were successful in that last objective, winning their first ever bowl game in program history, defeating Northern Illinois 47-41 in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 17. McCall was named the MVP of the game, completing 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

The stellar performance in the Cure Bowl came after a period of time where it looked as if McCall was done for the 2021 season following an injury. Head coach Jamey Chadwell credited his effort in rehab to get back to where he was for the final three games of the season, all of which were CCU wins.