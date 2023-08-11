The Loris Lions are ready to score points.
A program that has been notoriously known for defense-first football, Loris has a bit of a unique mindset coming into the 2023 season.
Greg Mance’s squad is still very much excited about putting out a dominant defensive unit. That much isn’t in question. But onto the scene this season is a sense of urgency about offensive output, consistency and scoring touchdowns.
“I think they are going to come together and be a really solid unit,” Mance said of his offense. “We think we have a chance, finally, to really score some points. We’ve had to lean on our defense for pretty much the last three years. But I really think we’re going to be able to hold our own [on offense] now and put some points on the scoreboard.”
Defense was the talk of the town for the Lions last season, and rightfully so. Over the team’s first eight games, Loris held opponents to 14 points or less in seven of those contests.
It’s difficult to question Loris’ ability to play on the defensive side of the football. And there certainly are no expectations that the unit will take a step back this season.
Even Mance thinks the group’s production could match its early-season marks from 2022.
But this year, all eyes are on the return of Jackson Huff, the junior quarterback who gets back on the field as the team’s starter after suffering a season-ending leg injury last October.
Before Huff went down, the Lions were surging into the final stretch of the year with a 6-1 record. After the injury, the team lost three of its last four games, including a first-round playoff contest to Camden, 29-2.
For this team, Huff’s healthy return is more than welcomed.
“For us, when you have a spread offense, everything runs through your quarterback. To have a guy like Jackson, in his third year, he brings that experience to the plate for us. And he’s bigger, stronger and faster,” Mance said. “He’s a gunslinger. He’s smart, he understands coverages and he’s going to sling the ball and spread it out.”
As much as Mance and the rest of the Loris staff is looking forward to the return of Huff’s pinpoint decision-making and high-powered arm, they’re perhaps even more excited about having his leadership qualities back.
“If you watch him in the weight room, he gets in there and he’s just a leader,” Mance said. “He’s always getting receivers lined up, talking to the running backs, telling the linemen to settle down… and he’s only a junior. We’re just so pleased with what we’re seeing on the field and the leadership we’ve seen.
“If we can keep him healthy, he’s going to have an exceptional year.”
Loris graduated standout all-purpose receiver Duke Bellamy last year, but the Lions offense returns six starters, including three linemen up front and leading running back Tray Knox.
Knox, a senior who Mance calls the focal point of the Loris offense, averaged over 80 all-purpose yards per game last season and ended the year with a double-digit touchdown total.
All in all, this Loris team doesn’t lead its “preseason outlook” conversations with defense.
The mindset, at least for now, remains feeling very offense-heavy.
Knox says the team’s goals are rather simple: “We’re trying to go undefeated in our region and be region champions this year.”
Losing Huff and dropping the last three games of the year surely remains in the minds of the returning Loris standouts.
After surging through the middle of the year, 2022 did not end according to plan.
But Huff is back.
The vaunted defense looks to be even better.
And Mance is prepared. He’s eager to get his group ready and on the field for what he hopes will be a breakthrough 2023.
Simply put, it’s time to pick up where the Lions left off.
“We have a sense of urgency. It’s here,” Mance said. “Football season is here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.