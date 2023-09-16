The waiting is over for Loris - and it was worth it.
Tray Knox accounted for 187 yards of offense and 3 touchdowns as the unbeaten Lions overcame Conway’s red-hot start to pull away for a 33-14 win Friday night.
It was the first game for Loris (3-0) since Aug. 25. The Lions’ game with cross-border rival South Columbus was canceled earlier this month because of Tropical Storm Idalia and then they had a bye last Friday.
“We hadn’t played in three weeks,” said Loris coach Greg Mance. “You could tell we were a little shaky in the beginning. We found a way. We settled down and played great football in the second half.”
Knox found his way to the end zone three times and added to his growing list of highlights. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior ran 18 times for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns while catching 2 passes for 61 yards and another score.
“Hard work,” Knox said. “We're in the weight room every day.”
That’s pretty much what he said the last time the Lions played.
“It don’t change,” Knox. “We do the same thing every day. It don't change.”
That could be an omen for future opponents.
“Tray did a heck of a job,” Mance said. “He made a couple of big plays for us. He’s a difference-maker.”
The Lions produced bunches of plays all across the board.
Quarterback Jackson Huff directed an offense that churned out 439 yards and 21 first downs. They were balanced, too, with 217 yards rushing and 222 through the air.
“It’s a good combination,” said Huff, who was 21-of-28 for 209 yards. “We get the ball out fast and we execute. If we execute, we'll win football games.”
On the other hand, it was more misery for the winless Tigers, who dropped to 0-5. The Tigers looked great in the first quarter as quarterback Devin Grainger threw a pair of touchdown passes and they held a 14-9 lead.
But it didn't stay that way.
“We just quit executing, especially defensively,” said Conway coach Josh Pierce. “We didn’t tackle very well. We didn't execute the fundamentals we teach in practice every day. Bottom line, that’s what it boils down to.”
Even though Loris pulled away in the second half, there was a turning point and it came early in the second quarter. The Tigers were leading 14-9 when tailback Trevon Washington broke loose on a 60-yard jaunt to the Loris 15.
A double-digit lead was looking very possible when Grainger scooted eight yards to the 7, setting up a third-and-two. J’kwon Brantley was stopped for no gain and then Washington was stuffed by the Lions’ Omar Johnson for a 1-yard gain on fourth down.
“That’s a three-year starter,” Mance said. “He’s a football player.”
Had the Tigers scored, it might have been a different game.
“I 100% agree,” Pierce said. “This is a process and we have to learn to overcome adversity. There has to be the wherewithal and the grit to get back on the field and make a stop ourselves.”
What happened instead was a 13-play, 94-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown by the Lions as their offensive line exerted its will. The touchdown came when Knox took a swing pass from Huff and turned it into a 31-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown and a 15-14 lead.
By this time, the Lions’ attack was solidifying. They mixed screen passes, slants off play-action and inside runs by Knox to keep the Tigers guessing.
“That's our quick game,” Mance said. “We'll call two plays in the huddle and see how they line up on defense. We get people out in space and move the chains.”
The Lions were temporarily stalled when Conway's Tremaine Hunter intercepted a Huff pass in the end zone late in the first half.
But they added to their lead with a 12-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter. Knox put a wrap on it with a 23-yard touchdown run, with his backfield running mate Jordan Vancise clearing the way with a jarring pancake block.
“We practice that every day,” Vancise said. “When I hit him, I knew Tray was going to score on that play.”
Loris began to pull away when Huff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Johnson on a perfectly executed slant. Johnson hauled in the pass and ran untouched into the end zone.
Knox’s 1-yard touchdown run rounded out the scoring with 2:24 to go.
Conway took an 8-0 lead on its first drive when Grainger threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Jenkins and Moses Freshley ran in the two-point conversion.
The Lions came right back with a 6-play, 65-yard drive culminating in Huff’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Zhimir Herring.
Loris took a 9-8 lead when Conway’s punter kicked the ball out of his own end zone after a high snap.
Conway regained the lead on Grainger’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Christian Byrd, making it 14-9 with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
But the Tigers couldn't score again.
“We tried some different looks to confuse Devin a little bit,” Mance said. “He’s a football player and he's going to make some plays.”
After the game, the Lions were all smiles and posing for photos.
“We like the way we're going right now,” Knox said.
The Lions visit Lake View next Friday. Conway is also on the road at Aynor.
