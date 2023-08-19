Friday was Loris High School senior Isabella Murtaugh’s birthday.
It was also the day she made history for her school as the extra point kicker for the Loris Lions varsity football team—the first girl to ever play football in the school’s history.
In front of hundreds of football fans from Loris and Green Sea Floyds, she got a birthday present she will remember for a long time.
At the 9:20 mark in the fourth quarter, Murtaugh nailed her first successful extra-point kick. It was hard to tell who was more excited when the ball flew through the uprights—Murtaugh or the coaches and her fellow teammates who rushed the field to congratulate her.
Athletic success is nothing new to her. She is a star player on the Lions’ girls varsity soccer team. This past season, she was named the girls top player in South Carolina for a week in March by the United Soccer Coaches/MaxPrep poll.
Murtaugh said she is having a great time playing football.
“Coach Hernandez recruited me to come out for the team,” she said. “I had never even watched a football game before.”
She said she’s had a lot to learn but it’s been a fun run so far and she plans to stick it out the entire season.
As to her fellow teammates, “They don’t treat me any different.”
In her first game Friday night, she had a couple kicks blocked and there were some bad snaps where she didn’t get a chance to boot it.
Head Coach Greg Mance said his new kicker is doing a good job, noting how excited everyone was when she connected on her first successful kick.
“We need to work on her timing some but she will be fine,” Mance said.
