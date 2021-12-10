After getting their first playoff win last season, the Loris Lions girls basketball team is hungry for more in the 2021-2022 season.
In order to make a run in the playoffs, Lions head coach Douglas Gause is looking to his two starting seniors for their leadership and to help motivate the younger members on the team
“So far, they’ve been doing that and encouraging the younger kids when they get a little low,” Gause said. “They encourage them to get out the valley and rise back to the challenge.”
Gause compared that leadership to having other coaches on the court for him and is something he greatly appreciates.
JaLynn Johnson is one of the two seniors who Gause is looking to for leadership. Johnson has been playing basketball since the 7th grade and after the whirlwind that was the 2020-2021 season, she is happy for a somewhat return to normal.
“A lot has changed, but I feel like as long as we keep playing our game of basketball, nothing can stop us,” Johnson said.
In a 47-19 blowout win over rival Green Sea Floyds on Nov. 30, the Lions defense was able to hold the Trojans offense to five points in the first half, keeping the trojans scoreless for the entire second quarter. It’s that lockdown defense that Gause said he’s pleased with, but there’s always an opportunity to get better on both sides of the ball.
“There’s always room for improvement but I’m pretty pleased with our defense,” Gause said. “We’re looking to improve in our motion offense some more.”
Johnson said she believes she has improved her ability to get up and down the court and executing plays on offense but like her coach said, there’s always room for improvement.
“I just got to finish my layups,” Johnson said. “When I go up, be stronger with the ball and not look for the foul every time.”
When Loris last won a playoff game in 2017, Johnson had just started playing basketball for the Lions as a 7th grader. With getting a taste of playoff victory last year, Johnson said that win helped prepare her for this season and wanting to go even further.
“Whenever you’re younger on the team, you don’t want it as bad,” Johnson said. “I feel like now I can motivate the team and show them what’s right and what’s wrong and push them to do better and want it more.”
