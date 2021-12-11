The Loris Lions boys basketball team only played six games during the 2020-2021 season. While that seemed to be the norm in what was an abnormal season, the Lions are ready to put last year behind and focus on what’s ahead.
After playing in a few scrimmage games the week of Thanksgiving, Loris opened its 2021-2022 season with a 70-35 win over Green Sea Floyds. Lions head coach Adrain Grady called it a bright spot, but knows there’s a long road ahead.
“The team seems to enjoy playing with each other so far, but we got a long ways to go,” Grady said. “They hadn’t played a lot together so it’s going to take time, but we won’t really know who we are until the second week of January.”
The second week of January is when region play begins, starting with Dillon on Jan. 11. Until region play starts, Grady said he and the team will take advantage of every game and look to improve on all aspects.
“We got the opportunity to gain and grow and play better,” Grady said. “We got to be able to see open, man, and hit the open shot.”
Grady said Loris coming together as a team is what will help guide the team back to the postseason and potentially light the way to run at the Class 3A state title.
“Playing together, playing for each other and not playing for I,” Grady said.
Senior Jaleel Chestnut is one of the players that Grady is looking to help lead that way. Chestnut reiterated Grady’s comments about playing for each other and coming together as a family.
“Family always comes first and we break that down every day,” Chestnut said.
In his final year as a Loris Lion, Chestnut hopes to help lead the team to the playoffs, along with winning some hardware along the way.
“Win region and then go to state,” Chestnut said.
Loris hasn’t won a region title since the 2017-2018 season, which saw the Lions go 19-1 – their lone loss coming in the third round of the playoffs, one win away from playing for a Lower State title.
Even if the Lions don’t lift any hardware this year, Chestnut is still pushing for the next generation of Lions that will take the court after he leaves.
“Just keep working and being sure that we’re in the gym going hard every day and find time to practice,” Chestnut advised.
